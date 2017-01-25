perrie edwards free of alex oxlade chamberlain and zayn malik
Perrie Edwards Over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Zayn Malik: Does She Want To Date Jake Gyllenhaal?

Earlier this month, Perrie Edwards just confirmed her relationship with Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now, fans are concerned that the couple has already broken up. The two have been linked for months, but it appears that they were getting more serious.

Perrie Edwards was spotted at an Arsenal game over the weekend, but things may have taken a turn when she was spotted on a date with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple was spotted leaving a nightclub in the early hours of the morning of Monday morning, reports Capital FM. But, the two didn’t look too happy, as seen in the photos shared on social media. In the new photos, Edwards is seen looking upset as she talked to her boyfriend.

In addition, Perrie has deleted the photo that she posted of Alex on her Instagram page but is still following him. Little Mix fans were quick to notice the changes and took to social media to express their concern over the status of Perrie’s relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, the blonde pop star confirmed her relationship with the footballer when she shared a photo of him sitting with her pet Pomeranian and Chamberlain’s Labrador Retriever as they looked up at the camera. Edwards’ rumored boyfriend sat in the chair and smiled at something in front of him. It was just earlier this month that Edwards started following the athlete on Instagram, seemingly confirming the relationship rumors.

The two were first linked in November, after which they both have been supporting each other’s respective careers. Perrie went through a highly-publicized split with former One Direction star and fiance Zayn Malik in August 2015. She was then linked to British actor Luke Pasqualino late last year.

But, it looks like Edwards was still linked to Malik in some way. The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer took to Instagram to reveal that her cat passed away with a throwback photo of the adorable kitten sitting in a potted plant, reports the Metro.

She captioned the photo, “Can’t believe we had to say goodbye to this little one today! Always in my heart,” along with the broken heart emoji.

Can't believe we had to say goodbye to this little one today! Always in my heart ????❤️

A photo posted by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on

The 23-year-old star didn’t provide an explanation for the cat’s untimely death. Perrie and Zayn bought the cat in 2013 shortly after they got engaged. They took to their respective social media accounts to share a photo of their new phone, in which Perrie captioned, “Say hello to the new member of the family, Prada. Perrie&Zayn.”

The couple split in 2015, but Edwards got custody of the cat. She recently spoke out about their split in Little Mix’s upcoming autobiography, Our World.

“It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four year relationship, two year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well it was incredibly difficult for me.”

Perrie also revealed that their split left her homeless, and she had to quickly find a new home since the couple had plenty of pets.

“I thought about renting, but I’ve got dogs and cats, so that was no good,” she continued.

“At the time we were promoting Black Magic, and while I was in America, things really hit me hard and I panicked. I realized I was homeless. I was crying every day, dreading coming back.”

It appears that the singer is doing very well these days. She has been making the rounds on the dating scene. Edwards also revealed that she would “marry” actor Jake Gyllenhaal. In a new interview with the Daily Star newspaper, she admitted that she has her eye on the Hollywood star, as she thinks he’s “just wonderful.”

“If I had to marry a celebrity I’d never met, it’d definitely be Jake Gyllenhaal. He’s just wonderful.”

