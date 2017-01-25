Celebrities Who Have Died In 2017: Mary Tyler Moore Adds To The List That Is Nowhere Near As Bad As 2016

The world really couldn’t wait for 2016 to end for a large number of reasons, but one of the biggest was the insane amount of celebrity deaths. From the worlds of entertainment, music, movies, sports, politics, and just great figures…2016 was an awful year as so many greats passed. Thankfully, 2017 has not been nearly as bad through the first month of the year, but unfortunately, greats such as Mary Tyler Moore are still gone.

So far, 2017 isn’t looking so bad in the world of celebrities who have died but only by way of number. When looking at the names who have already been lost, it’s never easy to take, and that is most certainly true for Mary Tyler Moore.

As reported by the New York Times, she did pass away on Wednesday at the age of 80. She had been suffering from a number of ailments for many years, and her family said that death was ultimately caused by cardiopulmonary arrest after Moore contracted pneumonia.

Actress Michael Learned: “She was my lunch buddy and I loved her. My condolences to Robert.” https://t.co/qcA4wSYXfj — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 26, 2017

The death of the beloved actress has fans a little scared that the trend of 2016 is going to start up again this year. Their fears and worries have really come about in the past week, and that is due to actor Miguel Ferrer dying just six days ago.

As reported by CNN, Ferrer had battled throat cancer for quite some time and died at the young age of just 61. He was best known for his roles in the original Robocop as well as seven seasons on the CBS hit NCIS: Los Angeles.

Through Jan. 26, the list of celebrities and others who have died is not really all that long. Sure, there is some length to it, but nothing like what was seen just one year ago. Here is a list of the notable names who have been taken from everyone in 2017:

William Peter Blatty – author

Richard Machowicz – actor/Navy seal

Paul Goble – author

Mary Tyler Moore – actress

Francine York – actress

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka – wrestler

Miguel Ferrer – actor

Eugene Cernan – astronaut

Gordon Kaye – actor

Eddie Kamae – singer

Dick Gautier – actor

Yordano Ventura – baseball

Buddy Greco – singer

Peter Sarstedt – singer

One of the first major deaths of 2017 was author William Peter Blatty who died at the age of 89 back on January 12. The man who penned the horrific and terrifying novel/movie The Exorcist was mourned the world over after losing his battle to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, according to CNN.

By Jan. 26 of 2016, the world has lost so many more celebrities who have died, and there were no small names to be found on the list. In almost the same amount of time this year, the list is much shorter, and it is now evident and known that January 2016 was only the beginning of such a sad and upsetting year of loss of celebrities.

By Jan. 26, 2016, here are some of the celebrities who had died:

Abe Vigoda

David Bowie

Alan Rickman

Jack Bannister

Bill Johnson

Thornton Dial

Monty Brinson

Glenn Frey

Rene Angelil

Dan Haggerty

“Iron” Mike Sharpe

Clarence Reid

Lawrence Phillips

Otis Clay

Pat Harrington, Jr.

The list of celebrities lost goes on and on, just for January 2016 alone, but the entire year is one that is far too long and upsetting to rehash.

Losing incredible people and talents such as Miguel Ferrer, Mary Tyler Moore, and William Peter Blatty is incredible tragedies to everyone. They brought so much enjoyment and entertainment to people over the years, but all lives must come to an end at one point or another. Celebrity deaths in 2017 are nowhere near where they were at this time in 2016, and fans are truly hoping that the slow trend continues as we move forward.

[Featured Image by Mike Ekern/Getty Images]