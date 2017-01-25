All Eyes On Lily Rose Depp At Chanel Runway Show While Dad Johnny Moves On From Drama

Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris is underway and of course Karl Lagerfeld was sure to dazzle with his reveal of the Chanel 2017 Spring/Summer collection. The ensembles were purely art in the form of fashion and brought glitz and glamour to the the runway.

Chanel shows always mean that the world’s top models and celebrities will grace the runway to assist in the reveal. This time around Johnny Depp’s stunning daughter was at the heart of the unveiling as she emerged with Lagerfeld himself in a beautiful bridal creation.

If anyone can deliver a runway spectacle, it’s Karl Lagerfeld. https://t.co/NWCI0ra5Hi — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 24, 2017

As Entertainment Tonight reminds, Lily Rose Depp was named as the face of Chanel No 5 L’Eau back in May of 2016. The publication notes her appeal as she graced the runway this week on the arm of Lagerfeld.

“The modern muse was selected by creative director Karl Lagerfeld to model his stunning bridal creation, which was a dreamy powder pink dress featuring a peter pan collar, puffed sleeves and dramatic train made up of layers of ruffles. All eyes were on the frilly and fabulous creation, as Lily-Rose’s beauty look was kept simple. The ‘It’ girl sported a simple pink pout, with her locks pulled back into a low bun.”

The beauty’s father, actor Johnny Depp has been enduring a bit of a tumultuous time over the past few months, seeing as his very public and drama-filled divorce from actress Amber Heard has just recently been finalized. The divorce was filed by Heard back in May of 2016 which was paired with allegations of abuse against Depp. By August, Depp and Heard reached an agreement that Depp would pay the actress $7 million and the former couple released a joint statement, as E! News reminds.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. “

Unfortunately, the Pirates of the Caribbean star also has been named as the most overpaid actor in Hollywood by Forbes magazine which was a bit of salt in the open wound. However, Johnny is moving forward with a string of projects lined up for the next little while.

Since the divorce was made final in January, Depp made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards at which he received an award for Favorite Movie Icon, and while he made his acceptance speech, he was sure to thank those fans who trusted him and who have stood by him despite the negative allegations, drama, and title awarded to him by Forbes. The Telegraph reminds of Depp’s words at the event:”I came here for one reason, and one reason only. I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me. Thank you.”

When it comes to his beautiful daughter, Johnny has spoken openly about his love for her and also recently shared his hesitation about how quickly Lily Rose’s career has taken off at such a young age.

“To be honest, I’m quite worried. I wasn’t expecting all this to happen to Lily-Rose, especially not at this age. But it’s her passion and she’s having fun. “My parents weren’t very strict,” she revealed. “They’ve always trusted me to be independent and make my own decisions. There wasn’t really anything to rebel against.”

Other well-known figures to make their way down the Chanel runway in Paris this week included Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Kendall looked heavenly in a fit-and-flare silver creation, while Bella brought the seductive allure in a shimmering black gown.

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid wowed on the Chanel runway for Paris Fashion Week https://t.co/itEdFacDEM — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 24, 2017

[Feature Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]