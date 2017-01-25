Steve Bannon, Steve Mnuchin, Tiffany Trump: Registered Voters In Two States

Earlier today, President Donald Trump tweeted with regard to a “major investigation” into voter fraud that he and his administration are planning. The president feels that as many as 3 to 5 million illegal votes were cast for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, as reported by the Inquisitr.

It was revealed today that chief strategist and senior counselor to the president, Steve Bannon; Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary nominee, Steve Mnuchin; and his 23-year-old daughter, Tiffany, are each registered to vote in more than one state.

State and local elections officials are tasked with maintaining accurate voter registration lists “by removing the names of people who die, move or fail in successive elections to vote,” as mandated by the 1993 National Voter Registration Act, as reported by News 21. Fifteen million names were said to be “scrubbed” from registered voter lists in 2014.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

“Proponents of theories of voter fraud point to multiple registrations as proof that illegal voting takes place,” writes U.S. News & World Report. Being registered to vote in two states isn’t illegal, although voting twice in the same election certainly is.

Steve Bannon is reported to be registered to vote in both Florida and New York. Before joining Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as an adviser, Bannon was the executive chair of Breitbart News, which he has described as “a platform for the alt-right,” as reported by Time. The counselor was registered at a Florida residence where the current owner claims that Bannon has never lived, potential amounting to “willful misrepresentation” and a violation of Florida law. Currently, Bannon is said to be registered at the address of a friend in Florida, though it is reported to have yet to be demonstrated that the Trump adviser ever resided there.

Steve Mnuchin is reported to be registered to vote in both California and New York. Before being nominated for the Treasury secretary position, Mnuchin was a partner with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS). The nominee was said to have last voted in New York, in 2008, where he is registered with a Park Avenue address. In California, Mnuchin is said to be registered at a residence in Bel Air. Records from the November 2016 election have not been updated by California officials, yet.

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s only child with his second wife Marla Maples, is said to be registered to vote in both New York, where her father lived, and Pennsylvania, where she attended university. In the November election, Ms. Trump was reported to have voted in New York, but not in Pennsylvania.

News 21 reports that comparisons of 50 million voter records and 7 million voter record purges against census data showed no “national or statewide pattern of discrimination against voters based on race, ethnicity, poverty, age or surname.” However, the study concluded that purges “disproportionately affected minority or low-income voters in certain communities, and white voters in others.”

For example, in Hancock County, Georgia News 21 found evidence of a relation between race and having one’s vote purged, while in Cincinnati, Ohio those living in poverty were found to have their names purged from voting lists more often. A 2014 North Carolina voter purge was reported to result in independent and Democratic voters being 30 percent more likely to have their names removed from registration lists than Republicans.

In November, after his election win, President Trump stated that, in addition to his “landslide” Electoral College victory, he would have also won the popular vote if millions of illegal votes had not been cast. Trump’s claims of voter fraud have been reported as being without merit and “debunked.”

[Featured image by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images]