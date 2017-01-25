Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement Rumors Not True [Debunked]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become quite serious from the time they were introduced by a mutual friend back in the summer of 2016. Since that point, the pair have gone public with their relationship and Prince Harry has even made statements insisting that the press and social media trolls back off of his new love while showing the respect they deserve. Markle has been spotted on a number of occasions around Kensington Palace as well as in the company of Harry both in Toronto and in London, and it has been shared by the palace that Duchess Kate Middleton, the it girl of the royal family, has met the Suits actress. A meeting with Middleton definitely is a good sign for Meghan seeing as Harry and Kate are quite close and her opinion reportedly means the world to the Prince.

There is no question that Harry and Meghan Markle are moving forward quickly, so much so that engagement rumors have been sparked regarding the pair. A recent trailer for the next season of Suits didn’t help to get the image of Markle as a future bride out of the heads of royal watchers and Markle fans, yet Gossip Cop notes that the rumors are absolutely false. The gossip policing site shares about the claims made in the latest issue of OK! magazine which perpetuated the rumor.

“According to the new cover of OK!, the ‘palace confirms’ Markle and Prince Harry are ‘engaged.’ The tabloid further promises on it front page details about his ‘romantic proposal’ and how the ‘Queen picked the antique family ring.’ Inside the repeatedly disproven publication, the magazine alleges, ‘The spare heir has already popped the question to girlfriend Meghan Markle, and she said yes.'”

The tabloid goes on to suggest that Prince Harry and the actress have actually secretly been engaged for weeks now, adding that a said source claimed “they’ve been holding in the news like a couple of giddy school kids; they’re dying to finally be able to share it with the rest of the world.”

The source went on to share how the royal proposed to Meghan and stated that he went about it during a date night at his own London home, followed by a glass of champagne and the source even went so far as to detail that the Prince was worried that the beauty would think he was being too hasty with his proposal, but that she said yes anyway.

GC points out the contradiction within the false claim which states that the palace confirms the engagement and then indicating that Harry and Meghan are still secretly engaged. Which is it- confirmed or still a secret?

It’s clear that OK! has ignited false claims about the royals on numerous occasions in the past, including a romance between Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry, even when Pippa was in a longtime relationship with her now fiance James Matthews.

As it stands. Meghan Markle and Prince William are moving along and serious yet no proposal has been made. However, there is evidence that an engagement is in the cards for the couple seeing as even the producer of Suits has shared that the future story line may result in Markle’s character Rachel taking a position elsewhere at her father’s law firm. Markle leaving Suits would allow for the actress to begin a new life in London with Harry and could also mean she could be present at more royal occasions.

Express shares the words of the show’s executive producer Aaron Korsh about Markle and the direction of her character on the show, stating “Her father is going to say come work for me.’ She’s got to decide: Is she going to stay at Pearson Specter [the Suits firm], or is she going to go work for her dad?”

