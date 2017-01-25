Chelsea Houska Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Boy Just Hours After Birth

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska welcomed her baby boy on Wednesday and has already shared the first adorable photo of her son.

The mother-of-two posted a photo of baby Watson Cole to her Instagram as fans eagerly awaited his birth. The photo has received almost 900,000 likes in just 12 hours as her followers react to the news. One Instagram user even said she has been checking Chelsea’s account for the past week as to not miss the birth of the reality star’s son.

“Oh yay! I’ve been checking my Instagram for the past week in hopes you two have had bundle of joy. So happy for your family!”

Watson Cole A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Chelsea announced her son’s birth two hours before posting a photo of his face as she shared an image of his tiny hand with the caption “welcome to the world, sweet boy.”

E! News covered Chelsea’s baby announcement as this is her first with husband Cole DeBoer, but second child as she’s mom to 7-year-old daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

“Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has given birth to a baby boy. The MTV star announced the news on Instagram early Wednesday morning with a sweet black-and-white photo of her newborn holding her fingers.”

Of course, news also broke that fellow Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans welcomed her baby girl, Ensley, on Tuesday this week.

“Now that her baby boy is here, it seems that there was nothing to worry about at all. Houska’s son’s arrival comes only one day after fellow MTV star Jenelle Evans welcomed a baby girl named Ensley Jolie Eason.”

Us Weekly reported Kailyn Lowry, another Teen Mom star, congratulated Houska via Twitter, but failed to mention Jenelle and her new addition in a post that read “So so happy for @ChelseaHouska and her family! Cannot wait to hold baby boy!”

Us Weekly reported on tweet as the site speculated it may cause some drama between the Teen Mom stars.

“More teen mama drama? Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 25, to congratulate Teen Mom 2 costar Chelsea Houska on her new baby, Watson Cole, but she stayed silent on the birth of her other costar Jenelle Evans’ daughter, Ensley Jolie.”

Chelsea and Cole tied the knot in October after becoming engaged in November 2015. The couple learned they were expecting prior to the ceremony as Chelsea made the announcement over the summer. The 25-year-old also used social media to tell fans the gender of her unborn baby as well in November.

Of course, Chelsea’s followers were more than delighted for the star, who has become somewhat of a fan favorite.

“I love that you guys take cute pics to announce stuff ” “So excited for you pretty girl!”

Houska hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing updates on her family and pregnancy with viewers. She kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy and engagement to Cole via Instagram and her own blog site. Radar Online also reported on Chelsea giving fans a look at her newborn as he’s just hours old.

“Houska posted a photo of her baby boy, Watson Cole, wrapped in a white and brown blanket. The mini trendsetter topped off the look with a white and brown striped hat.”

It seems Chelsea is already gearing up to share plenty of updates and photos of her little man if his first day is any indication. The site also note that baby was born several weeks early as he wasn’t due until Valentine’s Day.

“Watson came three weeks early, as he was due on February 14th.”

When it comes to being a new dad, Chelsea’s husband seems to be quite smitten as he shared the same photo of Watson on his Instagram.

“Watson Cole. my heart is so full @chelseahouska”

[Featured Image by CasarsaGuru/iStock Photos]