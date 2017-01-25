Two Arrested In Pippa Middleton Hacking Scandal As Pippa Gets Set For Bachelorette And Big Day

Pippa Middleton has made headlines over the past few months mainly for her recent engagement to hedge fund manager James Matthews. The two are set to be web in May of 2017 in what is already being termed the wedding of the year. However, the sister to Duchess Kate has also been the subject of news headlines for negative reasons, due to an iCloud hack that resulted in the hackers getting a hold of thousands of private pictures, which included snaps of not only Pippa, but also of her royal sister Kate Middleton and the Duchess’ husband as well as their little ones.

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER PIPPA MIDDLETON (SISTER OF KATE MIDDLETON) iCLOUD HACKING.(SOMEONE’S HACKING MY PAGE NIGHT AND DAY) pic.twitter.com/IxFkUcqqCM — GLOBAL POLITICS (@Global5politics) January 17, 2017

The call for justice that Pippa asked for has finally been answered after two individuals have been arrested for the crime. The Independent shares details about the two culprits arrested in the matter.

“A 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested at 5.45am on 11 January on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of a false identity document with improper intent. A property in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire was searched. The arrests relate to an investigation which began last year after claims that the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister had her iCloud account hacked.”

The arrested individuals are also said to have attempted to sell thousands of pictures to a British newspaper. A Met police officer spoke about the arrest and the case that is still being investigated, stating “The man and woman were taken into custody at a south London police station and have since been bailed to return to the police station on a date in mid-March.”