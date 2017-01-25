Watch Australia Vs. Pakistan 5th ODI Live Stream Cricket: Start Time, Preview, Teams For Tour Finale

The Pakistan national cricket team wraps up an eight-week tour of Australia Thursday playing for pride in the fifth One Day International of an ODI series that the hosts have already wrapped up with three victories in the first four contests. Fan looking to find a live stream of the tour finale ODI match can find information about how to watch the Australia vs. Pakistan fifth ODI below on this page.

Though the match is meaningless to the outcome of the ODI series, both sides say that they have plenty of motivation to win the game — and on Australia Day with many Australians off work for the national public holiday, a large and boisterous crowd is expected to turn out at the Adelaide Oval in South Australia.

“You have to come every game and every individual find the best out of himself and get his match-winning performance,” said Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali at a press conference Wednesday. “The series is definitely decided but every game is important, and for us to finish the tour well is very important.”

“For a lot of people it might seem like a dead rubber, but there’s still a lot to play for, especially individually,” Australia batting star Glenn Maxwell added. “There’s still a lot of Champions Trophy places up for grabs which is in the distance, and there’s still a New Zealand series around the corner as well.”

First ball is scheduled for 1:50 p.m. Australia Central Daylight Time on Thursday, January 26, at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, South Australia. That’s 2:20 Australia Eastern Time and 11:20 a.m. Western Australia Time.

In Pakistan, the start time for the live stream will be 8:20 a.m., and in India, 8:50 a.m., while in the United States cricket fans will actually see the game on the previous day, Wednesday, January 25. The U.S. start times will be 10:20 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:20 p.m. Pacific.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the fifth and final Australia vs. Pakistan ODI cricket match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the ODI match available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Note once again that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will not be viewable by fans accessing the internet outside of Pakistan.

Watch a Live Stream of the Fifth ODI in Australia

Channel Nine in Australia carries the Australia vs. Pakistan ODI series. The live stream will not be available to viewers outside of Australia. Within the country, the 50-overs showdown will be available to watch live online at the Nine Now site at this link.

Live Stream the ODI Series in the United States

To view the Australia vs. Pakistan ODI cricket series finale live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the fifth Australia vs. Pakistan ODI for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow will carry the Australia vs. Pakistan fifth ODI from Adelaide. Note that at 6 a.m. Eastern Time, 3 a.m. Pacific, the Australia vs. Pakistan match coverage will shift over to the Willow Xtra channel, which is also carried as part of the Sling TV package.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

For Fans in India, Here’s How To Watch a Live Stream of Australia vs. Pakistan

HotStar Sports will stream the ODI series finale match for viewers inside of India only. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the line, “AUS VS PAK, 5TH ODI.” HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans a pair of ways to watch the live stream: a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial but will require registration. And then, there’s a free option which allows anyone in India to stream the match on a five-minute delay, but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which will appear after clicking “live” as described above.

The last time Australia hosted an ODI match at the Adelaide Oval, the opponent was also Pakistan, in a Cricket World Cup quarterfinal on March 20, 2015 — nearly two years ago. That match was memorable for an electrifying bowling spell by Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz, who dominated Australia batsman Shane Watson in one of the most memorable confrontations of that tournament — or in any international cricket match of recent years.

To preview the match, watch Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali’s press conference in the video below.

Expected Teams for the Fifth and Final ODI

Here are the projected teams for the tour-completing match.

Pakistan: 1 Azhar Ali (captain), 2 Sharjeel Khan, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Umar Akmal, 7 Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), 8 Imad Wasim/Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Hasan Ali, 11 Junaid Khan/Wahab Riaz/Rahat Ali.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Steven Smith (captain), 4 Peter Handscomb, 5 Travis Head, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

