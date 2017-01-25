‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Shares Product Endorsement Just Hours After Giving Birth

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans welcomed baby daughter Ensley Jolie on Tuesday and is already back to work with ad partners.

The 25-year-old shared two product endorsements within hours of giving birth, with one post being for the controversial diet supplement Garcinia Cambogia. Evans shared a photo that featured a bottle of the slimming pills with the caption “It’s not too late to start your New Year’s Resolution” within hours of delivering her daughter. The post was deleted on Wednesday, though.

She had previously shared the same ad prior to Ensley’s birth but deleted the post soon after as well. There’s no word yet on if the MTV star does endorse the diet pills as she doesn’t appear in the photo, or if the post was made in mistake to her account. However, the Instagram account “Fit Beauty Tips” was tagged in Jenelle’s since deleted post, and its account also features a similar image.

This fact may prove it’s not Jenelle holding the bottle in the photo after all. The second ad photo does feature Jenelle along with the product as she claims labor was easier thanks to it.

“I’m recovering so well, and feeling great! This delivery was soooo much better than the first two. @laboraide helped me relax and made pushing seem to go so quickly.”

The fact Evans was immediately placing ads on her Instagram account so soon after giving birth was not lost on her followers. Commenters shared their surprise at seeing Jenelle promoting products just a day after delivering her daughter.

“Even right after her baby, this girl with the ads….lol for Teen Moms social media is a career lmao”

Yet others light-heartedly defended Jenelle’s ads as they stated she does need to pay the bills.

“hey if it pays the bills i’d do it as well!”

However, one fan seemed to get a bit agitated after commenters continued to ask for photos of baby Ensley as Jenelle has yet to share what her daughter looks like.

“What is wrong with people.. she just had a baby leave her alone, giving out demanding pictures! Is it your child no? Give her time to enjoy with her baby! Congratulations and enjoy every minute..”

While it seems to be too demanding to ask to see photos of Ensley, Jenelle wasn’t shy about sharing ad endorsements just moments after giving birth. E! News covered the birth of Jenelle’s third child as Teen Mom fans eagerly await for the first photo. The site states Evans told them her labor was quick and easy as she “only had to push twice.”

And she has arrived. ???????? A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

“It was a quick delivery and only had to push twice. We are already in love with her, and she’s so beautiful!”

E! News added that Jenelle and boyfriend David Eason are eager to take their baby girl home where she will meet older brothers Jace and Kaiser, both Jenelle’s from previous relationships, as well as David’s daughter.

“We are just ready to take her home!”

While Jenelle is celebrating the birth of her daughter, she is obviously still cashing in on her Teen Mom fame as she is sure to share her product endorsements in a timely matter. Of course, the diet pill post may have been deleted given its controversial nature, and it did seem as if Evans (or whoever posted it) had turned off the comments on the now-deleted post.

Women’s Health magazine has an article dedicated to warning readers about the dangers of Garcinia Cambogia, which may also be a reason why Evans doesn’t want to be associated with the product. The site claimed a scam is tempting people to try the pill, but consumers should be aware.

“…here’s something else super troubling about all this: All backstory about scammers aside, this particular garcinia cambogia diet pill can be dangerous to your health.”

But for now, it seems fans want Jenelle to focus on her new addition instead of promoting products as they leave comments on her ad post.

“You are so pretty! @j_evans1219 enjoy your new baby girl”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]