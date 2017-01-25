‘Big Brother 18’ James Huling And Natalie Negrotti Split? Reality TV Star Hints They Broke Up On Instagram

Big Brother 18 fans fell in love with Jatalie during the summer season of the reality TV show. The fans believed that they had what it takes to make it to the altar, but on Wednesday, January 25, James Huling disappointed over 200K followers. According to his official Instagram account, James and Natalie may have ended their romantic relationship, parting as friends.

Huling didn’t exactly say they split up, but he stated that he wished her the “best in life.” Their followers were confused by his post and demanded to know if the reality TV super couple called it quits or if this is just another one of James’ pranks.

James posted and captioned what may be their last photo as a couple.

“Had such a great time doing the event. @wichitafallstx has been great. We got to hit all three middle schools. I also love doing these events with my best friend. @natalienegrotti no matter what happens in life she will always be a part of my life. I’ve been blessed to have her by my side. She’s taught me a lot about myself. I’m so thankful. I wish her all the best in life. #bestfriend #life#positivevibes #thankful We will always be #Jatalie.”

Natalie and James met on the set of Big Brother 18 during June of 2016. It was James’ second season playing but Natalie Negrotti’s first. They seemed like an odd match — James was a self-proclaimed cowboy and Natalie was a gorgeous New Jersey cheerleader. However, their relationship appeared to work for them. They supported each other throughout the season, even when his Big Brother 18 housemates told him that she was using him to win the game.

When they got out the Big Brother house in September of 2016, Negrotti and Huling announced that they were “in a relationship,” and vowed to see each other as often as possible. For a while, they managed to see each other frequently. The last time they saw each other was last weekend, and they appeared to be happy and in love.

Just a week ago, Huling posted to his Instagram account that he “has the best girlfriend in the world.” One of James’ followers revealed they weren’t shocked by the split because he is “too close to his ex.” Apparently, James appeared on a radio talk show and revealed that he and his baby mama are still close friends. Many of his followers speculate that that “could have” led to the Jatalie breakup.

Right now, the Big Brother fans aren’t sure if they can trust James’ word on the split. It was just a few months ago that Huling pranked his fans into believing he asked Negrotti to marry him. Over the holidays, James pulled the ultimate prank when he pretended to propose marriage to Natalie, fooling their friends and loved ones. Huling’s followers thought it was real and offered their congratulations. A few hours later, Natalie confirmed on social media that it was a prank and they were not engaged. She added that she cared deeply about James. It led the fans to believe that it was too soon for them to be planning a wedding, but it may happen down the road.

The Big Brother fans were blindsided today when James Huling posted to Instagram in what seemed to be a breakup announcement. Huling didn’t confirm when his followers asked specifically if he and Natalie broke up. Until James updates his social media account, we won’t know exactly what his message meant.

Big Brother fans, do you think Natalie Negrotti and James Huling split? If not, what could his cryptic message mean?

[Featured Image by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images]