Angelina Jolie Is Not On A Hunger Strike Amid Brad Pitt Divorce [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie is said to be “dying” amid a “hunger strike” on the latest cover from the National Enquirer, but according to Gossip Cop, the report is completely unfounded.

On the cover of the magazine, a couple of headlines read, “76 Lbs. Dying Angie’s Hunger Strike,” and “Hunger Strike Shocker: Feeding Tube Horror For Angie.” The magazine even suggested the actress, who they labeled as “deranged,” was “dancing with death.”

“Skeletal and near death, Angelina Jolie could survive only by having liquid food suctioned through a tube snaked into her nose — and then stuffed down her stomach,” the magazine incorrectly revealed to its readers.

“The unhinged and emaciated actress may be forced by handlers — and a private 24/7 physician — to succumb to the bizarre treatment after her weight plummeted below 76 pounds and she suffered a catastrophic collapse.”

Angelina Jolie and her husband, Brad Pitt, parted ways in September of last year and ever since, shocking rumors of weight loss, drugs, and child abuse have swirled. That said, the majority of the rumors made against the couple are untrue.

Along with several photos of Angelina Jolie, in which the actress appeared quite thin, the National Enquirer suggested that she had collapsed. However, the photo shared by the publication was nothing more than the actress losing her balance as she attempted to walk through the street in a pair of heels.

“[Angelina Jolie] is so distraught over her breakup with Brad [Pitt] and the terrible public image she’s gotten as a result, she’s absolutely refused to eat!” the incorrect insider continued.

“The brutal divorce has pushed her to the edge… Now aides are insisting that she use the feeding tube to keep her from doing any further damage to her already fragile health!”

The outlet suggested that Angelina Jolie had gone on a “hunger strikes” during her marriage to Brad Pitt, but said she had since taken the alleged strikes to a new level.

In response to the National Enquirer‘s report, Gossip Cop confirmed their hunger strike story as “untrue.”

Angelina Jolie has been targeted with rumors of being too thin in the past. However, she’s never addressed the super thin allegations and continues to focus on her and Pitt’s six kids. Meanwhile, Pitt has faced the same allegations after appearing thinner than usual during a number of appearances around the globe.

“He lost a bunch of weight,” a source revealed in a recent issue of Us Weekly magazine, via Hollywood Life.

“He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals. He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”

As he and Angelina Jolie continue to fight over custody of their kids, sources claim Brad Pitt has taken on a much healthier lifestyle.

“Brad’s doing a ton of cardio and light weights in addition to spinning and even some yoga,” another source explained to Hollywood Life.

“When he was living with [Angelina Jolie] and the kids there was always loads of snack type foods laying around, and Brad is a sucker for junk food and late night munching. But now he’s living on his own, he has full control over what food is in the house, and all he has is organic, healthy, low calorie stuff.”

The source went on to reveal that Pitt’s brother, Doug, has been a “total rock” for the actor as he endures what has become a messy split from Angelina Jolie. As the insider explained, Doug has rallied Brad Pitt’s spirits and managed to get him back on track after Jolie’s divorce filing on September 19.

[Featured Image by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images]