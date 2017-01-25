Kendall Jenner Majorly Fuels ASAP Rocky Dating Rumors In Paris

Kendall Jenner may be busy on the runways of Paris Fashion Week, but she’s also made time for friends — and her rumored boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky.

After walking the runway in a number of shows, Kendall Jenner stepped out with the rapper and right away, rumors regarding their possible romance were re-sparked.

On January 25, TMZ shared the latest round of photos of Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky, who were caught looking extremely cozy with one another as they spent time with Jenner’s newly single friend, Bella Hadid, whose ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, recently moved on with Selena Gomez.

According to the report, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were “all over each other” at a nightclub earlier this week — and on the way back to their hotel. While Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky haven’t yet confirmed their alleged romance, they’ve been spotted together numerous times around the globe in recent months.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky faced dating rumors last June when the alleged couple was seen together strolling the streets of Paris months after Jenner’s relationship with Harry Styles came to an end. As fans may recall, Jenner and Styles were seen getting cozy with one another on a yacht in early January of last year but after returning to Los Angeles, they were seen together just a few times before reportedly parting ways.

While Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky appeared to enjoy one another’s company in Paris last year, the model was seen spending time with Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson in the months that followed and the rumors regarding her potential relationship with the rapper briefly fizzled. Then, in October, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were seen together yet again, this time in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner was linked to a number of men throughout 2016, including Chandler Parsons and Travis Scott, but by the end of the year, her focus appeared to be on ASAP Rocky. As People Magazine revealed days ago, Kendall Jenner and the rapper were seen together twice in December, once in Miami and a second time in Malibu.

Since fans met Kendall Jenner on Keeping Up With the Kardashians years ago, she has not dated anyone publicly and according to an interview in 2015, she may never do so.

“It’s not always easy, but I don’t know, I just like to keep my private life private,” Kendall Jenner explained to Entertainment Tonight of keeping her dating life to herself. “I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who’s a male, I’m not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person. I try to keep things as private as I can, but when it comes to a point, it’s just not a big deal.”

As for who Kendall Jenner is dating, one recent report regarding her love life suggested she was playing the field.

“[Kendall Jenner] is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket… She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.”

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]