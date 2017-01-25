Police: Florida Man Terrorized Neighbors With Mop On His Head

A Florida man has been arrested after authorities in Port St. Lucie say he terrorized his neighbors while wearing a mop on his head. The Dreamin’ Demon reports that 58-year-old James Dizney Fields offered a bizarre explanation for the already strange incident when authorities interrogated him.

The incident reportedly took place on January 13. Neighbors of the man say that he approached their home at around 8:00 p.m. while wearing a mop on his head. When he knocked on the family’s door, his neighbor answered, but closed the door when the Florida man muttered something unintelligible at him.

Florida man who posted a video in which he threatens to kill Donald Trump during the inauguration has been arrested.https://t.co/1ORsHGIt4S pic.twitter.com/1uWkT28tAL — South Lone Star (@SouthLoneStar) January 19, 2017

Police were called to the home after Fields reportedly continued to knock on the door and ring the neighbor’s doorbell. The TC Palm reports that Fields was arrested without incident in his own garage, where police say he was observed throwing pieces of paper onto a fire. Police say the Florida man is hearing-impaired and communicated with them in writing.

Florida Man Accused Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Pit Bull | The Huffington Post @PortlandHeatAC Agio in Jail?? https://t.co/yQqdV6vYUe — @Hydrogen2020 (@wind4me) January 15, 2017

The man reportedly admitted to knocking on the door of his neighbor’s home while wearing the mop on his head. His reason? According to the police report, he provided an interesting quote.

“Because I was born a comedian … and I liked to tease people. I was short of an egg and needed eggs to make a cake.”

The neighbor also reportedly identified James Dizney Fields as the man who “terrified his entire family,” according to a police report.

Maid of honor guzzles whiskey, steals best man’s car and exposes herself to police in Florida https://t.co/TgtFT5VWfW — (((Mike Reader))) (@mreader) January 14, 2017

This is far from the first time a bizarre crime has been reported out of the Sunshine State. In fact, incidents like the one in this report have helped produce the popular #FloridaMan and #FloridaWoman hashtags on social media, which highlight a multitude of bizarre situations that take place in the state.

Man Wears Sign Supporting Suspected Cop Killer Outside Florida Sheriff’s Office: ‘God Bless the S… https://t.co/YJdO2k8q90 via @YahooNews — Pete Geleta (@pete122661) January 14, 2017

Florida man fleeing cops drives into canal, doesn’t tell anyone about his sinking passengers, cops sayhttps://t.co/89FC9EihIm pic.twitter.com/uagieOnh4d — Idaho Statesman (@IdahoStatesman) January 15, 2017

In 2015, a Florida man admitted to having a year-long sexual affair with a dolphin, which he “met” while living at a theme park. The Deccan Chronicle says that 63-year-old Malcolm Brenner claimed that the dolphin seduced him.

Also in 2015, another Florida man was arrested for advertising “legit counterfeit” money on Craigslist. Uproxx reports that 20-year-old Tony Torbert Jr. was charged in association with the incident.

Police say Florida man strangles wife, poses as her on #Facebook to cover up killing – https://t.co/71dxp42USm : https://t.co/Yt8420AJaI — FB News (@NewsFB) January 16, 2017

That same year, another man in the Sunshine State was arrested over a bizarre altercation he got into with a Florida woman. The Globe and Mail reports that 82-year-old Luke Wales slashed a woman’s tires after she reportedly took his seat at Bingo.

Man Who Said He Raised Kidnapped Florida Infant for 18 Years Speaks Out: ‘She’s Still My Child’ https://t.co/QojJvZ8ayI via @people — NCMEC (@MissingKids) January 16, 2017

As for this latest case, police have charged Florida man James Dizney Fields with disturbing the peace. He is currently being held in jail on bond in the amount of $9,000.

[Featured image via Port St. Lucie Jail]