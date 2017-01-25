The Weeknd Reportedly ‘Begging’ To Serenade Selena Gomez On Tour [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carrie Parker and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Things seem to be heating up between The Weeknd and Selena Gomez as reports state they may go on tour together.

However, the reports also state The Weeknd doesn’t want Selena to perform, just grace the stage as he serenades her. Sounds like something he would say, right? According to Hollywood Life, The Weeknd is “cherishing” Selena and “begging” her to go on tour with him.

Something just sounds a little off about that last statement as The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) has just started a rumored romance with Gomez in the past month or two. So why would he be “begging” her to join him on tour as he tries to focus on the biggest thing in his life right now — his career? Of course, the source of all this information is not named in the article, meaning we really don’t know if this is something Abel truly said or something someone implied.

Hollywood Life states Abel wants Selena to be a surprise guest at his upcoming shows because he knows how much she loves being in front of her adoring fans.

“The Weeknd knows how much Selena [Gomez] loves being on stage and in front of her faithful fans, so he’s asked her to join him on a few of his upcoming tour dates as a surprise guest.”

While that’s sweet and all, who said fans of The Weeknd are also fans of Selena Gomez? The two have very different sounds, so to assume the crowd would be filled with both The Weeknd and Selena fans is a little out there. It’s also stated Abel doesn’t want his new fling to actually sing, but to just grace the stage as he serenades her with the songs he’s written for her.

“The catch is, he doesn’t want her to perform — he just wants her to walk out so he can serenade her with some new words that he’s written just for her.”

Well, if that isn’t the cutest thing you’ve ever heard, then what is? It’s a little too cute, don’t you think? Here we have The Weeknd singing about waking up next to women he doesn’t know, and now he wants to serenade his girlfriend in front of all his fans? You do the math.

Hollywood Life’s source adds that Abel wants his fans to know it’s the “real deal” with Selena, and he hasn’t felt like this about a woman in a long time. Apparently, not even about ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. Ouch.

“He also wants his fans to know that she’s his girl and the real deal. It’s been a while since he’s felt so captivated by a woman and he’s cherishing every moment with Selena.”

This is hard to believe given his reputation of staying out of the spotlight. In a recent interview with GQ, The Weeknd stated both he doesn’t care about criticism and it doesn’t affect how he lives, and that he didn’t want to talk about his relationship with Bella.

“I wonder if that kind of criticism (about his music) might make him want to disappear. Do you care about that? I ask. ‘No,’ he says. ‘I don’t care at all.'”

And his music is his main focus right now. So if he doesn’t care about criticism of his work, why would criticism of his love life being any different? Why would he want to prove to fans now — just a month or so after the GQ interview — that his new relationship is the “real deal” when he didn’t care before? So many questions, and so few answers from this “source.”

In a 2015 interview with GQ, Abel explicity states that he lets his music do the talking for him, as he doesn’t put himself out there as much.

“I feel like my music is more famous, not me. I don’t put myself out there that much and it’s all I ever really want.”

However, one could argue that bringing Selena on tour for the simple act of serenading her in front of his fans is definitely putting his love life on blast, which is something Abel is totally against, according to his previous statements.

Not to mention Hollywood Life also reported that The Weeknd is “holding back” when it comes to a relationship with Gomez, and taking her on tour is definitely not a sign of “holding back.”

The site had a body language expert weigh in on those PDA-filled photos that first showed Selena kissing The Weeknd.

“His body language says he is holding back. When she’s kissing him, his expression says it’s too much. He’s also looking in a different direction.”

Perhaps a high-profile relationship was not what Abel was looking for just months after breaking up with Hadid as he continuously states he doesn’t want to put himself in the spotlight too much. Then again, he and Selena are reportedly working on music together, and the rumors of romance could be good for the hype, according to Justin Bieber and TMZ.

“…the singer says he’s been there, and believes Selena’s using The Weeknd for promotion. Bieber’s intel — and ours — is that Selena and The Weeknd are working on music together.”

And, of course, to deny the rumors of a relationship right before putting out music with Selena would not be a good marketing move on The Weeknd’s part. Take from that what you will.

