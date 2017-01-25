Mama June: 2017 May Be Former ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Star’s Comeback Year

Mama June Shannon’s 2017 is shaping up to be her comeback year. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is making a return to reality TV, with a series of episodes detailing her weight loss surgery, People is reporting.

Mama June: From Not To Hot is a series of seven one-hour episodes showcasing Shannon’s physical and emotional transformation from an overweight and emotionally broken-down woman to a strong, confident, and healthy woman with a strong support system at home.

For those not familiar with “Mama June” Shannon, she is the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon, the breakout star of TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras, TLC’s look into the world of child beauty pageants. Honey Boo Boo and her mom were both beloved by the fans for their dimwitted country charm, silly sayings (“I’ll holla for a dolla!”) and their over-the-top antics.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was a huge hit with the fans. The critics, on the other hand, weren’t so kind. Using words like “train wreck” and “exploitation,” critics point out how off-putting it was to watch a weird family with plenty of issues to go around and to see those issues celebrated on national TV. The Hollywood Reporter even went so far as to call on viewers to boycott the show.

“You know this show is exploitation. TLC knows it. Maybe even Mama and HBB know it, deep down in their rotund bodies. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo is a car crash, and everybody rubber-necks at a car crash, right?… You can say no to visual exploitation. You can say no to TLC. And you can say no to Honey Boo Boo Child. Somebody has to.”

As it turned out, those “issues” eventually caught up to Mama June. In 2014, at the height of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo‘s popularity, Shanon’s world came crashing apart. News broke that she was romantically involved with Anthony McDaniel, Sr., a convicted sex offender. Making matters worse, Anna Shannon Cardwell, Mama June’s oldest daughter, confirmed to Huffington Post that she (Anna) was the child McDaniel had victimized, when she was 8-years-old.

Mama June herself denied those rumors, as did her other daughters. Nevertheless, TLC washed their hands of the whole mess and canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Now two and a half years later, it seems that Mama June has put all of the mess behind her and is focusing on her battles with her weight, as well as who she is as a person. In Mama June: From Not To Hot, Shannon will undergo plastic surgeries and intense workouts.

“After the weight loss surgery, I’m going to look completely different. I’m scared, too. When I’m done, I’m not even going to recognize my own self in the mirror.”

She’ll also be focusing on being her true self without the influence of unsavory men in her life. She’s moving on from her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who had cheated on her. As of this writing, it’s not clear what has become of Anthony McDaniel.

With the help of Alana and another daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June will re-enter the dating world after she gets word that “Sugar Bear” is himself getting ready to walk down the aisle with another woman.

In a statement, WEtv president Marc Juris said that viewers will be back on Mama June’s side once they see her working on her life.

“We are rooting for her as she goes on her amazing journey and we know the audience will too.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Feb. 24, 2017 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on WEtv.

