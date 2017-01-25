Take The Trumpgrets Poll: Do You Regret Voting For Trump? #AreYouSorryYet Is New Trend — Is That You?

At least since early December, when the Trumpgrets online site appeared at this link, compiling the online postings of Donald Trump voters now expressing their regret over their vote, the phenomenon of Trump voters with “buyer’s remorse” has become a significant trend. In addition to the original Trumpgrets Tumblr site, a second Tumblr and at least two Facebook pages have popped up to further record the regrets of Trump voters.

Did you vote for Donald Trump? If so, do you regret your vote? Or do you remain glad that you cast a ballot for the real estate mogul who was inaugurated into the United States’ highest office on January 20? The Inquisitr wants to know — and thanks you for your participation in the online poll.

Register your feelings about your vote for Trump by taking the poll below. Simply click on the answer of your choice to the question “Do You Regret Voting For Donald Trump?” to register your vote and see the current totals.

To see previous Inquisitr coverage of the Trumpgrets phenomenon, click on this link.

Further Inquisitr Trumpgrets coverage can be accessed at this link, while coverage of the Facebook page, I Regret Voting for Donald Trump in 2016 may be read at this link.

The I Regret Voting for Donald Trump in 2016 page appears designed as what might be described as a “safe space” for regretful Trump voters. The group’s most prominent member, Sherri Underwood, gained a degree of internet notoriety last week, when she published an article on the political site Vox.com titled, “I Voted for Donald Trump, and I Already Regret It,” in which she admitted that while watching a 60 Minutes interview with Trump in the aftermath of the November 8 election, “I realized in that moment that I had voted for a demagogue. And it was sickening.”

While Underwood, like many regretful Trump voters, has taken her share of ridicule online, the Regret Voting for Donald Trump page specifically prohibits negative comments toward former Trump supporters who are experiencing serious second thoughts.

“Anyone insulting, attacking, or making fun of a person who admits to having regret after voting for Trump will be blocked,” states an introductory post on the Facebook page. “This page is not going to be a place for mean-spirited people to make themselves feel better by bashing others. If you want to bash, go to another page. This page is based on supporting one another and uniting in a POSITIVE WAY to help make this country ‘GREAT AGAIN,’ after Trump does his damage.”

The same creator of the Regret Voting for Donald Trump has also created a page dedicated to Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran against eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary — indicating that there is at least some overlap between Trump and Sanders supporters.

Among the issues that have caused some Trump voters to regret casting their ballot for the man who is now President of the United States include Trump’s proposed elimination of the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” which as it turns out, is the only source of health coverage for many Trump voters.

Many of those regrets are compiled not only on the Trumpgrets Tumblr site, but on a Facebook page that also goes under the name Trumpgrets. For example, the Facebook page found a Twitter post by Janice Bernardo on November 9 gloating over Trump’s victory, taunting Trump opponents by saying, “who is packing their bags at this very moment like they claimed in public they would do if Trump got elected?”

But on December 21, the same Janice Bernardo took to Twitter pleading with Trump not to repeal Obamacare, saying that due to her pre-existing conditions, she would not qualify for insurance otherwise.

Do you regret voting for Trump? Or is he delivering exactly what you hoped and expected? Take the poll above to make your opinion known.

[Featured Image By Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]