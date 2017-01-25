‘Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi’: Cast Member Daisy Ridley Bait And Switch Victim, Josh Gad Presses Movie Title Meaning

Apparently, Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi is a title that’s perplexing the fan community. So much so that even celebrities are strongly curious and crossing boundaries in order to get information, according to Collider. Lucasfilm has obviously been secretive about their projects, but that didn’t stop Frozen actor Josh Gad, who is the voice of Olaf, from asking Daisy Ridley an intrusive question.

First of all, Gad called his Murder on the Orient Express co-star over to his trailer under “false pretenses,” according to his social media feed. He used a bait and switch tactic of pretending to ask a question about a scene from another movie and wedged in an unrelated Star Wars Episode 8 question. Josh was trying to coax out of her if the title is plural and “Who are the Jedi?”

The banter is quite cringe-worthy, and Daisy didn’t seem too thrilled about being called over for that line of questioning. The clip cut out immediately in mid-sentence when The Last Jedi actress was likely giving Josh a good tongue lashing.

Of course, this could be just friendly co-worker banter on the set which could be very well an inside joke and only done in jest. Could it be they were still “acting” or did Josh Gad break Daisy’s trust? Like Darth Vader, is she more forgiving?

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi

To perhaps entertain a quid pro quo action, Gad went as far to tell Ridley that Olaf will be in Frozen 2. That wasn’t enough to get an answer on whether or not the “Jedi” in the title was of the plural form or not. Chances are this debate will come very close to the “Chicken or the egg?” or the old “Tastes great! Less filling!” arguments that have been so well known.

Mark Hamill had the burden of keeping The Last Jedi title a secret and remarked how he didn’t want director Rian Johnson to tell him of such a secretive piece of information. Hamill mentioned how he even “talks in his sleep.” So hopefully, there were no drones flying around his house/trailer while he was slumbering.

“He (Rian Johnson) told me that when we were making the movie and I said ‘Don’t tell me these things!’ I talk in my sleep. They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks, but that’s the way of the world. It’s funny because back when we were making the original nobody cared.”

Chances are the movie’s title was made obscure on purpose, according to Inverse, and Star Wars fans have been debating on whether or not Luke Skywalker or Rey are the last Jedi(s). It seems that Rey had shown some significant signs in a few scenes in The Force Awakens.

To clarify and according to Inverse, the word is considered both plural and singular which puts it into the same real world category of words such as sheep, moose, fish, cod, and a limited amount of other words in the English language.

It's official. Star Wars: Episode VIII is titled #TheLastJedi. Let the theorizing begin.

Also, one may initially think that Luke Skywalker is the last Jedi considering Yoda had told him this in Return of the Jedi.

“When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be.”

Yoda then mentions there is another Skywalker, his sister Princess Leia, but you have to ask yourself just because someone has midichlorians in their body and has “The Force” does not make them a Jedi, right? Rey could possess these characteristics, but it remains to be seen that she’ll even be a Jedi.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi opens in theaters this year on Dec. 15 and is directed by Rian Johnson. The film stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill, and a host of others. It can be fun trying to figure out who the “last Jedi” are, though, so there’s a ton of fan speculation going on.

Who do you think it will be?

