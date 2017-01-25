Hillary Clinton To Launch A Liberal TV Show In Political Comeback? Insider Claims She Wants To Run For President In 2020 [Report]

Hillary Clinton has kept a low profile since suffering a crushing defeat in the 2016 election against President Donald Trump. She’s offered very little the way of what her next move is, but it hasn’t slowed down speculations any. Now it’s purported that the former Democratic presidential nominee is carefully plotting a return to the political canvas.

New York Times bestselling author, Edward Klein, blogged about information he received from an insider who said Hillary Clinton plans to launch her own liberal TV show and map out a political comeback. The post was picked up by Daily Mail, which has already reported that Clinton is aiming to return to public life.

On a January 24 post by Klein, he revealed on his site that Hillary Clinton wants to have her own liberal television show to spotlight the “progressive point of view.” A Clinton insider gave Klein a few details about what’s ahead for Hillary.

Klein’s post about Hillary Clinton began with describing a toast she prepared with a group of friends at her Washington, D.C. home.

“‘I’ll be back!’ she said, imitating the growl of Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator,” Klein wrote.

Hillary Clinton considers launching liberal television show to lay the groundwork for ANOTHER White House run https://t.co/RUZ789TVMt — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 25, 2017

The author acknowledged rumors about Hillary Clinton possibly interested in running for mayor of New York City or setting her sights on becoming the president of a university or foundation. Klein writes that the Clinton source reveals Hillary isn’t interested in any of those roles at the moment. The source says she’s strongly considering a TV gig.

“She’s been talking very seriously about the idea of having her own television show. As a TV host, she’d discuss the issues of the day from a progressive point of view, have top guests, interview world leaders and progressive thinkers.”

The insider goes on to say that Hillary Clinton’s TV show would have “completely controlled” by herself and her people. She allegedly believes she’d get “fabulous ratings in a political climate where there’s so much anger in Democratic circles over Donald Trump’s election,” the source shares.

“She’s utterly determined not to fade into the background. She intends to stay in the limelight and keep fighting the good fight. She knows Obama is going to be out there fighting too. But frankly, she doesn’t think he’s a great leader or a great fighter, which leaves an opening for her to be the acknowledged leader-in-exile of her party.”

Being a TV show host would be a new platform for Hillary Clinton. Perhaps she sees it as a novel way to revitalize her fan base and gain more traction in another possible White House run for 2020. The insider tells Klein that this is essentially Clinton’s goal.

“She thinks being the host of a popular TV show would energize the Democratic Party base and her tens of millions of fans. It’s a way to make a comeback and position herself for another run at the White House starting in a year or so.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton are reportedly mapping a political comeback https://t.co/6GKftAdhOU pic.twitter.com/MVCyvQdxoF — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) January 24, 2017

Politico reported via Market Watch that Hillary Clinton is receiving briefings by her former campaign manager in a review of what went wrong during her 2016 run for the presidency. Even if the Clintons don’t plan to run for public office again, they’ll remain active in the Democratic party for years to come.

If Hillary Clinton does consider running for president again, former DNC Chairman Ed Rendell thinks President Trump “will screw up enough that by the fall of ’18,” her numbers would rise again.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]