Mary Tyler Moore Hospitalized On Respirator, Reportedly In ‘Grave’ Condition [Breaking]

Mary Tyler Moore is said to be in “grave condition” at a hospital in Connecticut. According to TMZ, Mary Tyler Moore’s health has declined steadily over the years and she is said to be in her final days. At this time, family members and close friends have been going to the hospital to say goodbye to the actress.

Mary Tyler Moore has battled diabetes for many years and she underwent brain surgery back in 2011. Over the years, there have been reports about Mary Tyler Moore’s health was rapidly declining and that he was going to pass away, but it appears as though this time isn’t just an internet rumor.

One source has told TMZ that Moore has “been on a respirator for more than a week.”

According to the report, Mary Tyler Moore’s health recently took a turn for the worse. It is unknown how long she has been in the hospital or how much longer she has, but it sounds like she needs a miracle at this point in time.

Moore just turned 80 on December 29. She is best known for her roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show and, of course, The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She hasn’t made too many public appearances lately. In 2012, Moore was presented with a Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. She was given the award by her beloved co-star and dear friend, Dick Van Dyke.

Moore’s only child, a son named Richard Meeker, died in 1980.

