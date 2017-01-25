Mary Tyler Moore Hospitalized, On Respirator, Reportedly In ‘Grave’ Condition [Breaking]

Mary Tyler Moore is said to be in “grave condition” at a hospital in Connecticut. According to TMZ, Mary Tyler Moore’s health has declined steadily over the years, and she is said to be in her final days. At this time, family members and close friends have been going to the hospital to say goodbye to the actress.

Mary Tyler Moore has battled diabetes for many years (she was diagnosed in 1966), and she underwent brain surgery for a tumor back in 2011. Over the years, her diabetes has caused many complications including various kidney and heart problems.

There have been several reports about Mary Tyler Moore’s health rapidly declining and that she was going to pass away, but it sounds like this new report is more than just another internet rumor.

One source has told TMZ that Moore has “been on a respirator for more than a week.”

According to the report, Mary Tyler Moore’s health recently took a turn for the worse. It is unknown how long she has been in the hospital or how much longer she has, but it sounds like she needs a miracle at this point in time.

Moore just turned 80 on December 29. She is best known for her roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show and, of course, The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her work on these classic shows earned her Emmys in 1964, 1966, 1973, 1974, and 1976. The actress has also won a Tony Award for her role in Whose Life Is It Anyway? (1980) on Broadway. That same year, Moore was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the Robert Redford-directed Ordinary People.

Mary Tyler Moore hasn’t made too many public appearances lately. In 2012, Moore was presented with a Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. She was given the award by her beloved co-star and dear friend, Dick Van Dyke.

According to Biography, Mary Tyler Moore struggled with addiction in her life. She checked herself into the Betty Ford Clinic for treatment after a serious struggle with alcohol.

Mary Tyler Moore has been married three times. She wed her first husband, Richard Meeker, in 1955. The two had a son named Richard Meeker, Jr., but he died in 1980 following an “accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound.” In 1962, Moore married television director Grant Tinker. In 1983, she married Robert Levine.

Fans of the actress have already started sending out messages on social media, many praying for the iconic actress and her family during this difficult time.

Are we about to lose #MaryTylerMoore?!? I don’t know if I am going to survive this dumpster fire of a week. — Candice Springer (@CandiceSpringer) January 25, 2017

An absolute icon. Please get better #MaryTylerMoore — Impudent Cat (@ImpudentCat) January 25, 2017

just had to text my mother about mary tyler moore. she’s going to be so upset. — barry pierce (@BarryPierce) January 25, 2017

When Mary Tyler Moore wasn’t warming our hearts and making us laugh, she dedicated much of her free time to caring for animals, according to Biography.

“An animal lover and vegetarian, Moore also has been an activist with Farm Sanctuary, and she and Bernadette Peters co-founded Broadway Barks in 1999. The group organizes an annual event with Broadway stars to promote pet adoptions from shelters.”

Fans hope that Mary Tyler Moore is in peace and that she isn’t suffering during this time.

This story is developing.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]