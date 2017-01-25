Nelle On ‘General Hospital’: Who Is The Girl Determined To Ruin Carly’s Life?

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) on General Hospital has been a thorn in nearly everyone’s side since arriving in Port Charles. Fans have been trying to figure out what her relationship to Carly (Laura Wright) is and why she is dead set on ruining her life. The writers decided to throw Nelle at Sonny (Maurice Benard) which was a rather bold move, especially since it is essentially how Carly arrived on the General Hospital scene many years ago.

There are several theories about Nelle on General Hospital. Fans aren’t completely clear on the exact way she fits in, but the majority seem to believe that there is a direct relationship between the two women. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nelle on General Hospital is reportedly Carly’s long-lost daughter. This is interesting for a variety of reasons, but the most important is why wasn’t an older daughter mentioned at some point. Nelle just popped in from out of nowhere, being Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) kidney donor. The idea that she is actually Josslyn’s half-sister makes sense for the reason the kidney was a match, but there is a creepy factor where Michael (Chad Duell) is concerned but that would also make Nelle his half-sister.

Thank you to all the wonderful fans who came to hang out with us this weekend! We loved spending time with you! Thank you for the warm welcome #NY & #NJ ! And thank you @lindacoastal & @unclevinniescomedyclub for being so gracious! A photo posted by Chloe Lanier (@chloelanier123) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

Rumors are circulating that Nelle on General Hospital will be exposed during February sweeps. This is going to be huge for ratings as fans have been up in arms about the long awaited reveal. Nelle has been more than creepy, devious beyond words, and a little bit boring all at once. Because there is no confirmation on who she is just yet, the entire relationship with Michael has been dubbed as creepy for various reasons. He is unaware that Nelle is anything other than a girl he likes well enough, but when the news breaks that she is Carly’s daughter and his half-sister, there may be no coming back from that.

Bobbie (Jaclyn Zeman) will begin investigating Nelle on General Hospital. She is said to be enlisting a close friend to dig up dirt on the young girl. Who she will chose is anyone’s guess but her friendship with Scottie Baldwin (Kin Shriner) goes back a long time and without any other choice, she may rely on him to get some answers. Carly pulled this stunt on Bobbie when she came to Port Charles and slept with Tony (Brad Maule). History may be repeating itself and storylines may be being reused.

We cannot WAIT to see all of your beautiful faces this weekend! Tickets for NY & NJ are almost gone–grab what's left @ coastalentertainment.com A photo posted by Chloe Lanier (@chloelanier123) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

How Nelle on General Hospital is Carly’s daughter is the real mystery. Some are suggesting she may be the product of rape back in Florida and that she blocked out the memory. Remember, there was a lot of trauma that happened with her best friend, and there are theories that Nelle is the product of her best friend’s father raping her. It seems a little far-fetched, but the General Hospital writers are all about shock value these days. If this is the big reveal fans have been waiting for, there will be a little bit of a let down.

As February sweeps approaches, Nelle on General Hospital will be exposed. In just a few days, it will all begin. This is one of the most important times for soaps, with the ratings being crucial for renewal. General Hospital has been a staple on ABC and the Nelle storyline is going to play an important role when discussing ratings and how many viewers are watching. The fact that it is a repeat of Carly from years ago is both brilliant and boring, but it seems to be keeping fans interested. Nelle on General Hospital is a love or hate character and it is quite possible you can do both at once. As fans await the reveal, there is hope it won’t be a total letdown.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]