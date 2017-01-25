The View Hosts To Trump: ‘Get Over It’

The View hosts have again focused their aim on US President Trump, telling him he needs to “get over” his claims that the 2016 election was rigged. Responding to news that Trump planned to conduct a “major investigation” into what he believes is large-scale voter fraud, host Jedediah Bila had some advice for the president.

“This is the kind of activity you usually see from someone who didn’t win. Get over it.”

On Wednesday’s show, The View kingpin Whoopi Goldberg jumped right into a clip of new Press Secretary Sean Spicer answering a question from a journalist regarding Trump’s previous claims of illegal voting in the election. Spicer, doing a considerably better job of addressing the press than in his initial broadcast over the weekend, explained that, yes, in short Trump does still hold concerns over voter fraud in the election.

In the statement, Spicer mentions certain “studies and evidence” that have lead Trump to the belief that millions of people may have voted in the election illegally, possibly causing him to lose the popular vote to Clinton. It is believed Spicer is referring to a since-debunked 2014 study that suggested that up to 14 percent of non-citizens were registered to vote.

Goldberg utilizes a newly minted piece of team Trump lingo, labeling Spicer’s statement as “alternative fact number one.” Goldberg goes on to highlight a previous statement made by Trump’s lawyers following Green’s candidate Jill Stein’s petition for a recount of election votes.

“All available evidence suggests that the 2016 election was not tainted by fraud and mistakes.”

To this, host Joy Behar floats the idea of redoing the election, to rapturous applause from the audience.

Confirming the statements from Spicer, Trump also took to Twitter to voice his intention to carry out a “major investigation” into the alleged voter fraud. According to Trump, this fraud came in the form of those registered to vote in multiple states and the deceased remaining on the electoral role.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump has previously suggested the bulk of voter fraud was carried out in the states of Virginia, New Hampshire, and California, all states won by Clinton. A recent tweet by Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted seems to disprove this, highlighting a review into voting procedures in the state, which found it was difficult to cheat the system.

We conducted a review 4 years ago in Ohio & already have a statewide review of 2016 election underway. Easy to vote, hard to cheat #Ohio https://t.co/OpDrPUX6Ev — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) January 25, 2017

This isn’t the first time the ladies of The View have clashed with team Trump. In an appearance on the show in November, Goldberg and Behar told then-campaign manager, now Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway that she was “delusional” for her take on the election polls.

Trump himself hasn’t appeared on The View since a phoned-in appearance at the beginning of his presidential campaign in 2015, where the hosts confronted him about his views on several women’s issues.

Host Joy Behar finished by questioning Trump’s motivations for announcing the investigation.

“Does anyone think that maybe this is a red herring to distract America from looking at this extreme reactionary agenda that he is pushing through?”

Considering the amount of controversial legislation Trump has begun pushing through since taking office, it is possible the President is attempting to take the focus away from the real issues.

