Kylie Jenner Posing Nude? Reality Star Teases New Photos After Puma Campaign

Is Kylie Jenner posing nude soon? Not so fast. However, the reality star was seen stripping down for her latest photo shoot. It looks like another “secret project” is on the way, as Kylie has taken to her social media pages to tease some new sexy photos of herself looking half-dressed.

The starlet made headlines when she teased her latest photo shoot courtesy of friend and photographer Sasha Samsonova. Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a sheer black bodysuit on Instagram. She made sure to keep her nipples covered in the photo in order to comply with Instagram’s non-nudity policy. In the photo, as seen below, Jenner raises her arms and lets her signature black hair drape over the side of her face.

mornings with @sashasamsonova A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Another photo shows Kylie putting the attention on her facial features rather than her assets. This time around, she runs her hand through her hair as she smolders into the camera. Kylie captioned the photo, “how strong you stand is what makes you.”

how strong you stand is what makes you A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just drew media attention days ago when she looked nearly nude in this photo. But it was because she was wearing a skin-colored crop top and matching bottom. She gazed at the camera while squatting against a wall and showing off her curvaceous bottom.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

In another photo, she looks out at the window in front of her while she shows off her questionable curves. The youngest Jenner sister makes sure to keep her bottom on fully display. It’s still not as racy as her topless Complex shoot or her infamous Paper Magazine shoot, but it looks like she seems like she wants to appear more mature and push the envelope as time goes on.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Meanwhile, according to the Sun, the 19-year-old says that she makes a big meal that includes protein and carbs for her and her 27-year-old rapper boyfriend, Tyga, every day. Jenner took to her website and app after claiming that she would take a break from it after an intimate blog post was published without her permission.

“I’m sure you guys can tell from my Snaps, but I’m pretty damn domestic. I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast. I make the same meal every morning because it’s amazing and it’s T’s favorite. He always asks for it! It’s so easy, anyone can do it!!!”

The Kylie Jenner Cosmetics mogul explained that the dish only contains three main ingredients.

“MY 3 MAIN INGREDIENTS: Jennie-O turkey breakfast sausage patties, Eggs, Pre-cooked rice. I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too), and in a separate skillet I fry the sausage with a little olive oil for about 13-15 minutes until it’s well-done … and voila! Seriously, that’s it. If you want a little extra flavor, sprinkle some garlic powder on your sausage. Enjoy!!!”

Kylie’s diet secret comes after her new ad campaign for Puma. Last year, she was announced as the new face of the athletic brand and her brother-in-law, Kanye West, wasn’t too happy to hear the news and even tweeted that it wasn’t going to happen, reports Marie Claire. In case you forgot, Kanye already has a partnership with competing brand Adidas for his Yeezy sneaker line. However, Kylie signed the deal and reportedly earned seven figures to be the face of Puma.

Now, the photos from her latest ad campaign for the brand have been unveiled on Instagram. In the photos, Jenner appears very powerful and athletic. She also shows off her famous figure, which has become the center of plastic surgery rumors for the past few months.

@puma girl ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

@puma girl ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:43am PST

@puma girl ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:37am PST

@puma girl ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:35am PST

