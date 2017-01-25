Drake Dating Jennifer Lopez: What Was The Rapper Doing With A Retired Porn Star?

Is Drake dating Jennifer Lopez? News and rumors about the state of the famous couple’s relationship have been circulating for months, with some saying the two are madly in love, and others claiming this might all be a publicity stunt. This week, however, questions were raised again, as Drake was seen in Amsterdam with Rosee Divine, a retired porn star.

The ongoing relationship rumors between the Canadian rapper and the American singer and actress were pretty much confirmed last month, with two photos Jennifer Lopez posted on Instagram. The first one was a selfie of her and Drake, along with the hashtag “#lovehim”, and a seemingly innocent caption.

“Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!”

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

Days later, Jennifer Lopez posted a second photo, this time of her and Drake cuddling up together.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Some have criticized Drake for dating Jennifer Lopez, mainly due to the 17 years age gap between the two. Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, turned 30-years-old this past October, while JLo is 47-years-old. However, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight last week, Jennifer is very much in love with Drake, and is “very happy.”

“She’s head over heels for Drake. It’s a new relationship, but she really likes him. She’s really into him.”

When asked directly, though, Jennifer Lopes herself refused to address those relationship rumors.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

However, this cheerful love story has hit a bump this week after The Sun revealed photos of Drake having dinner in Amsterdam with a mysterious brunette, who was identified as a 27-year-old retired porn star who goes by the name of Rosee Divine.

If Drake is dating Jennifer Lopez, what was he doing with the young woman? The rapper and the French actress were seen at a Japanese restaurant with a group of friends, enjoying a meal together and being very friendly with each other, with Rosee keeping Drake smiling and entertained. One photo even shows Rosee leaning forward and grabbing Drake’s arm.

Rosee Divine, who was born and raised in France, has been moving away from her career in porn and is now an artist who also goes by the name Sophie B. According to her website, she had exhibits in cities like NYC, Milan, and London. The Sun also tracked her old Instagram page (which was last updated 71 weeks ago), where she described herself as a “retired vixen,” along with some very revealing photos.

Whether Drake is dating Jennifer Lopez or not, this is turning out to be a bad week for the singer, as she’s now also facing a security threat, according to TMZ, after she failed to obtain a restraining order against an alleged stalker, who has been following her for a long time.

Until today, Jennifer Lopez had a temporary restraining order against the man, prohibiting him from getting within a 100 yards from her and her family. The order was issued after Jennifer claimed the man had sent her unwanted gifts, followed her from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, and even showed up at her home. Jennifer was apparently in fear for her life, and the life of her twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz.

However, Jennifer’s security detail was responsible for issuing the alleged stalker with the legal documentation, but have failed to find him. Therefore, they never showed up in court, and the judge dismissed the request for a permanent restraining order. Jennifer is now expected to turn this over to her legal team, who will seek further legal protection. Between this alarming threat and Drake’s photos, Jennifer must be hoping for better days.

So, is Drake dating Jennifer Lopez (assuming they were indeed dating), and was his encounter with the retired porn star just an innocent gathering of friends? At this point, we’ll just have to wait for further developments.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]