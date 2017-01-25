Tarek And Christina: Impending Divorce Done Only To Improve ‘Flip Or Flop’ Ratings?

There’s been one bit of a silver lining in the impending Tarek and Christina divorce: the ratings for Flip or Flop have never been higher. Now, however, there’s a bit of speculation that Tarek and Christina may have manufactured the controversy surrounding their failing marriage to get those better ratings in the first place!

According to the latest report from The Christian Post, the impending Tarek and Christina divorce has caused such a spike in Flip or Flop‘s ratings on HGTV that it even topped some NBA ratings! For the first time in the show’s history, more than 2 million people tuned in to watch the Southern California-based couple take a house that’s seen better days, turn it into the home of someone’s dreams, and sell it for a profit.

That’s more than a half-million more people that tuned in to last week’s NBA game, which only say 1.4 million viewers.

'Flip or Flop' films final season, Christina & Tarek get nasty on HGTV set https://t.co/KOXVIjeikn ——— #FliporFlop pic.twitter.com/tS71I2lQyo — The Buzz (@SquirrelChatter) January 25, 2017

And as their divorce gets nastier, there’s no doubt that more people than ever will tune in to watch Tarek and Christina battle it out.

In fact, according to the latest report from Us Weekly, the tension between Tarek and Christina reached an all-time high on last week’s episode of Flip or Flop, resulting in Christina lashing out venomously against her husband, calling him a “pig” while being, overall, disgusted with his mere presence.

And, perhaps, Christina is justified in her disgust, because according to the same report, Tarek has been fooling around with 20-something year olds for a little while now.

“In the eight months since the parents of Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 17 months, quietly separated last May, Tarek, 35, has had flings with two twentysomething women, according to insiders. First, the real estate agent dated one of the family’s former nannies, 23-year-old Alyssa Logan. Now, per those insiders, he has moved on to Logan’s friend! [Christina’s] initial concern for Tarek has now turned to disgust, says the source: “She thinks Tarek is an absolute pig.”

When it comes to relationships and renovations, compromise is key. Here are 4 lessons learned from #FliporFlop: https://t.co/0brk8zHooK pic.twitter.com/HV5ggfJ5mg — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) January 21, 2017

While, certainly, no one deserves to get cheated on, Tarek and Christina have certainly benefited from their impending divorce, even if their relationship has hit the skids.

In fact, the couple is benefiting so much from their impending divorce that, according to Radar Online, they’re about to get their own spin-off show. Needless to say, too, the acrimonious divorce is forcing the couple to fight over who gets custody of the spin-off show!

Christina, as of this writing, has a leg up in the battle.

“According to an HGTV insider, Christina has enlisted the help of Flip or Flop’s contractor, Steve Cedarquist – who has appeared on 12 episodes already – to take down Tarek! “People close to Christina think that she is hotter and she has a bigger fan base than Tarek. Her team seems to think that having her and Steve in a spin-off would make a lot more sense and bring in more viewers than if it was Tarek and another man.”

#FliporFlop star Tarek El Moussa slams “lies” about his split with Christina El Moussa. https://t.co/OPD1kpbR0J pic.twitter.com/K2m85wZWrS — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 19, 2017

Tarek and Christina have been in the news on a near-daily basis since their divorce was first announced. The couple is currently also fighting for custody of their two children — daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden. Here’s hoping things work out for the best for Taylor and Brayden’s sake.

What do you think of this latest bit of Tarek and Christina news?

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]