WWE News: Jim Ross Apologizes For Jimmy Snuka Comments After WWE Tribute Video

After Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died, the WWE posted a video tribute to the WWE legend, including statements by a number of WWE superstars as well as Snuka’s own daughter Tamina. Many fans felt that the tribute video was disrespectful since Snuka was accused of murdering a woman 30 years ago. On his podcast, WWE Hall of Fame superstar Jim Ross said that people needed to allow Snuka’s family to grieve without continuing their “Oliver Stone” quest to prove he was a murderer.

Many people lashed out at Jim Ross for these comments, causing him to backtrack slightly and issue an apology. Ross apologized to the family of Nancy Argentino, but importantly not to the mass crowd that was looking for something to take offense to – in this case, his defending the Jimmy Snuka tribute video.

The apology came on Ross’ personal blog and he admitted that maybe his original statement was not worded as well as it could have been. He admitted that his “Oliver Stone” comments were “inadvertently flippant” but also pointed out that it was to people who chose to disregard the children and grandchildren of Jimmy Snuka to get their point across.

“I hope that anyone who knows me realizes that me intentionally hurting others is simply not my style, however, my comments made on the Ross Report were mine and I take ownership and responsibility for them in their entirety. Again, I regret how my remarks were taken especially as it relates to the feelings of the Argentino family.”

At the end of the day, the only people who matter here are the family of Nancy Argentino, many who believe that Jimmy Snuka was responsible for the death of the woman, and the family of Jimmy Snuka, who are grieving the loss of a father and grandfather. Everyone else is just giving an opinion – one that Ross originally said was misplaced at this time.

“It’s the wrong form, in my view, to continue to wear out a topic of a trial that never happened and a court case that’s been dismissed. I don’t know what happened and all this other stuff regarding Jimmy and the lady that was murdered. But golly, there’s a time and place to discuss those issues… Let the family grieve before we go back on this Oliver Stone quest of proving Jimmy Snuka posthumously was a murderer. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing.”

The entire WWE tribute for Jimmy Snuka was interesting. It was well-made, respectful, and very tasteful. It included many familiar faces such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Triple H, talking about how much Jimmy Snuka meant to them and showed how important he was to the WWE.

However, the WWE has still not added him back to the WWE Hall of Fame roster despite Jimmy Snuka being one of the first men enshrined into the Hall of Fame. Outside of the tribute and some photos, there is still little on WWE.com to celebrate the man’s career.

Much like Hulk Hogan, the WWE almost erased Jimmy Snuka from the website after the murder trial started. This was despite there being questions about the murder for the last 30 years and the WWE continued to use Snuka throughout all the controversy.

There is now the fact that the reason the charges were dropped this time was because the judge deemed Jimmy Snuka unfit to stand trial. Snuka died just two weeks after that ruling. The WWE tribute video was a way to celebrate the career of Jimmy Snuka but the company won’t acknowledge to the horrible crimes that he was accused of at the end of his life.

