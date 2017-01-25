The Secret To Blac Chyna’s 34-Pound Weight Loss Post-Pregnancy Revealed

Blac Chyna has lost 34 pounds since giving birth to Dream, according to Us Weekly. The 28-year-old former exotic dancer shared the secret behind her rapid post-pregnancy weight loss.

If her dramatic post-pregnancy weight loss is any indication, Blac Chyna is intent on getting her pre-baby body back. The mother of Rob Kardashian’s baby took to Snapchat over the weekend to share a video revealing that she has so far lost a whopping 34 pounds since November, 2016.

Although it’s been only a little more than two months since Blac Chyna gave birth to Dream on November 10, 2016, she claims she has already lost 34 pounds, going from 192.2 to 158.2 pounds. While Chyna still continues her weight-loss journey, she shared the secret behind her dramatic post-pregnancy weight loss.

In the caption to the Snapchat video showing her stepping on the scales, Blac Chyna wrote that the secret is “breast-feeding and breast-pumping” as well as her body already “being small before my pregnancy.”

“If you are pregnant right now, I would highly recommend breast-feeding and breast-pumping because it’ll get your weight back down fast.”

Although some of her fans are speculating that Blac Chyna achieved that flat stomach after undergoing plastic surgery, the mother-of-two claims she has done it the natural way.

While Blac Chyna continues working hard on shedding more pounds, the mother-of-two says her goal weight is 130 pounds, which was her weight before getting pregnant with Dream.

Despite accusations that she had gone under the knife to quickly achieve that trim waist, Blac Chyna recently flaunted her post-pregnancy body at Sins of Sapphire Nightclub in New York City, making her first major public appearance since giving birth to Dream.

For the event, Blac Chyna opted for a very revealing catsuit, suggesting she already has plenty of body confidence despite still having to lose 30 more pounds to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

Although Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna have managed to resolve their pre-Christmas feud and got back together, the ugly public feud resulted in the Kardashian-Jenner clan banning the couple from appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to Hollywood Life.

A source close to the most famous reality TV family revealed to Hollywood Life that Blac Chyna and her fiancé have been “shunned” from the current filming of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While even Kim Kardashian, who returned to the spotlight only recently following the Paris robbery, has resumed filming for KUWTK, Blac Chyna and her fiancé are unwelcome guests on the set of the E! show.

The source said that the Kardashian-Jenner family is still “very divided” after “the awkward holidays” even though Blac Chyna brought a new addition to the family in November, 2016. It appears that the Kardashians and Chyna still haven’t put their grievances behind them.

“Kris Jenner and the sisters have mixed feelings towards Rob’s relationship with his baby mama and as a result, Chyna is largely being shunned by the family.”

And even though Rob has always been by Blac Chyna’s side in the family feuds, they had a very nasty public split a week before Christmas last month. That temporary split played a cruel joke on relations within the family.

“Rob has been by Chyna’s side, even though Kourtney, Kylie and the rest of the girls have been avoiding them.”

Although Blac Chyna and Rob are reportedly back together, the former exotic dancer had to move out of the couple’s Hidden Hills home with daughter Dream following their public feud, which put Rob through a very embarrassing public turmoil.

It’s as yet unclear if the Kardashian-Jenner clan will ever let Blac Chyna and Rob return to filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

