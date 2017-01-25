Watch India Vs. England Cricket Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Link For First T20 Match

Fans can watch the India vs. England cricket match live online and see if the English squad can grab a bit of momentum from their recent win as the format shortens.

The teams have already played their way through a Test series and a One-Day International series, with India dominating in both. In fact, it was not until Sunday that England finally squeaked out a 5-run win in the final ODI — one that was meaningless after India had taken the first two matches and won the series.

The loss in the ODI series started out particularly difficult for the English side. During that stretch, England even managed to score 700 runs over the course of the first two ODIs — and lost them both.

It's all over. England hold their nerve and win the 3rd ODI by 5 runs. India win the series 2-1. Well played, Kedar Jadhav! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rVEBUpGpfc — Ajay Vaghela (@iamajayvaghela) January 22, 2017

But England will get another chance as the series shifts to the T20 format. The teams will meet for the first of a three-game series on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET) from Kanpur.

Fans who watch the India vs. England cricket match live online may see an English side ready to erase the frustrations of the past few weeks. Captain Eoin Morgan said this is the best limited-overs squad he has ever played on.

“We’ve done some fantastic things,” Morgan said (via the BBC). “We’ve still got a long way to go.”

From the Indian side, there will be some new faces in a new venue. This is the first T20 International match at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, and the Men in Blue will have some first-time players, the Hindustan Times reported.

“In Kanpur’s maiden T20 international, all eyes will be on Suresh Raina, who will be back in the Indian cricket team at his home ground on Thursday evening. “The spotlight will also be on the six players who were not part of the 50-over squad. They are Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parvez Rasool, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra.”

The Indian team has seen success in the T20 format, winning five of the past eight on home soil. But England also won four of five matches in last year’s World T20 tournament in India to reach the tournament’s final and won against India in two of the last three T20 matches.

As the Telegraph noted, India also has the advantage in big-hitting Virat Kohli, whose talent is unmatched by the English side.

“It’s that man Kohli, though. He averages 57.13 in 45 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 135.48. Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey and Liam Dawson are England’s only bowlers with an economy rate below 8.00 over the past year in the format. Willey, who has a strike rate of a wicket every 15 balls over the past 12 months has been ruled out by injury.”

Rosters

India Squad

V Kohli*, JJ Bumrah, YS Chahal, MS Dhoni†, B Kumar, Mandeep Singh, A Mishra, A Nehra, MK Pandey, HH Pandya, RR Pant, Parvez Rasool, KL Rahul, SK Raina, Yuvraj Singh

England Squad

EJG Morgan*, MM Ali, JT Ball, SW Billings, JC Buttler†, LA Dawson, AD Hales, CJ Jordan, TS Mills, LE Plunkett, AU Rashid, JE Root, JJ Roy, BA Stokes, DJ Willey

Fans who want to watch the India vs. England cricket match live online can click here for streaming video from Hotstar. Viewers in the U.K. can watch streaming video from Sky Sports.

[Featured Image by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images]