Christina El Moussa And Boyfriend Gary Anderson Are Getting Serious? Source Claims She’s ‘Best Friends’ With His Daughters

Christina El Moussa is reportedly getting serious with her rumored boyfriend Gary Anderson.

According to a new report, the Flip or Flop star and her rumored flame, who once worked as a contract for her and her husband, Tarek, have grown close since striking up a romance months ago and when it comes to Anderson’s family, El Moussa has been spending tons of time with his two daughters.

Christina El Moussa “has been spending time with Gary’s family,” an HGTV insider told Life & Style magazine in their January 25 issue, via Hollywood Life. “She loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen and treats them like her best friends.”

Just weeks ago, Christina El Moussa traveled to Park City, Utah, where she was seen drinking with Anderson’s hairstylist daughter, Kristen.

6 things you need to know about Christina El Moussa’s new boyfriend, Gary Anderson: https://t.co/SU6lBoETWy pic.twitter.com/qhfcX7qD7d — POPSUGAR Home (@POPSUGARHome) January 16, 2017

The HGTV source claims Kristen is getting married sometime later this year and Christina El Moussa is expected to attend the ceremony as her father’s date.

Following the news of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s split last month, a TMZ report claimed Gary Anderson was on hand when an odd incident between them resulted in a dramatic police response. In mid-December, their report revealed that Anderson had actually been listed as a witness on the police report and revealed that he had seen Tarek flee their Southern California home before Christina El Moussa was spotted shaking and crying.

While Gary Anderson reportedly witnessed the incident, he was not at Christina El Moussa’s home. Instead, the report revealed, he was at a neighbor’s house.

A few months after the May 2016 event, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson reportedly began dating. As for Tarek, he is rumored to have embarked on a short-lived romance with Alyssa Logan, who briefly worked as his children’s nanny. As another TMZ report revealed, Tarek was said to have essentially fired Logan so that he could date her without having to worry about dating an employee and all the drama that would bring.

Flip Or Flop’s #ChristinaElMoussa says her kids are her top priority amid divorce! https://t.co/f9w1yHssXA pic.twitter.com/cIPouA9YWt — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) January 12, 2017

In other Christina El Moussa news, the Flip or Flop star is reportedly hoping to land her own spinoff series with HGTV once her show with Tarek comes to an end.

“[Christina El Moussa] has been talking to HGTV about her own series without him,” a source close to the family told In Touch Weekly magazine. “She told the network she wants a younger, sexier, better-looking costar.”

“[Christina El Moussa] not only told Tarek that she would start her own design show, but she fancies herself a single version of Joanna Gaines, one of HGTV’s biggest stars thanks to Fixer Upper, her show with husband Chip… Christina has told Tarek many times that she didn’t really ever need him.”

According to the report, things between Tarek and Christina El Moussa are getting “really ugly” as production on their series continues — and the network isn’t happy about it.

“HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show,” a source explained to the magazine. “If they can’t do that, the network wants them to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, ‘You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together.'”

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]