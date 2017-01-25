WWE News: Bill Goldberg Wants Donald Trump In The Royal Rumble

Bill Goldberg made his huge WWE return last year at the Survivor Series, where he beat Brock Lesnar in around two minutes. Next up, he will take part in the Royal Rumble this weekend in San Antonio. One of the fun things about the Royal Rumble is that there is always a surprise entrant. When Fox Sports asked Bill Goldberg who he thought it would be this year, he joked that it will be President Donald Trump.

Of course, Bill Goldberg was joking when he said that Trump would be the surprise entrant, but Trump does have WWE experience. He helped host both WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V at his Trump Plaza and then took part in storylines later when he took over the company from Vince McMahon.

There was even a WrestleMania event where Donald Trump managed Bobby Lashley and Vince McMahon managed Umaga. When Lashley won the WWE match, Trump was allowed to shave Vince McMahon’s head. That match took place three full years after Bill Goldberg retired from the WWE

However, Trump won’t be in the Royal Rumble. In seriousness, Bill Goldberg said that he would love to see Kurt Angle in the match because the two of them have never competed together in the ring.

“Kurt would be special. I’ve never really done anything with him… I mean I was in the ring with him before once, but for him to get the honor of going into the Hall of Fame. He might be a surprise entrant, you never know. There are a number of guys out there who would be really cool to see, he’s one of them for sure.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kurt Angle was the first announced entrant into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction class and will headline this year’s big show. However, Angle has since denied rumors that he will be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

That doesn’t mean Bill Goldberg won’t get to work with a legend that he has never had the chance to wrestle before. This week on Monday Night Raw, Goldberg was in the ring and was talking about the Royal Rumble when Brock Lesnar showed up. Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar stood face-to-face and then The Undertaker showed up as well.

Talking to the Sporting News before the Monday Night Raw encounter, Bill Goldberg actually talked about The Undertaker and how their paths had never crossed in the ring.

“Yeah. I knew him before he got in the business. We were friends before he started wrestling. It’s amazing that we haven’t been in the same ring together before. I will honestly say that he’s probably the one I’m looking forward to introducing myself in the ring more than anyone.”

Now, with Bill Goldberg and Undertaker in the Royal Rumble, there is a chance that Goldberg will finally get to hook up with the WWE legend in the ring at least one time before both men retire.

For the first time in over three years, the favorite to win the Royal Rumble is a complete mystery. Last year, everyone expected Roman Reigns to win it, but Triple H won instead. Regardless, Roman was still in the main event at WrestleMania. The previous two winners were Roman Reigns and Batista, and fans knew ahead of time that they were likely gong to win the match.

This year, names like Roman Reigns and John Cena are not in the match while huge names like Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Bill Goldberg are. Add in names like Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, and Bray Wyatt and there is no telling who the WWE will go with this year.

