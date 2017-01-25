Kate Beckinsale Instagram: At 43, Actress Nearly Breaks Internet, Shows Off Tiny Waist In Bathroom Selfie

A Kate Beckinsale Instagram photo is throwing the internet in overdrive. At 43, Kate’s selfie is proving how age isn’t anything but a number — and sexy, tiny lingerie-ready bodies are possible.

In Hollywood, it’s good to be a “Kate.” There’s Kate Mara, Kate Winslet, Kate Hudson, Kate Moss and Cate Blanchett (Yes, it’s spelled with a “C,” but you get the picture). However, Kate Beckinsale is making waves with her enviable figure — and as Daily Mail wrote, Kate is in “fantastic shape and boasts an enviably toned figure.”

Kate recently posed for Shape magazine. During a breaking from photography sessions, the mom of one took to Instagram and teased followers with some hot and steamy photos of her bikini-ready physique.

In one Insta snap, Kate stands in front of a bathroom mirror. The selfie shows Beckinsale in a black fitted crop top with crisscross straps and white fashionable bikini bottoms. A behind-the-scenes pic shows her in the same outfit with gleaming metallic heels.

In another Instagram photo, Kate Beckinsale poses seductively in a white bikini top with — her hair loosely styled and pulled back. It looks like the ideal model’s pose — a delight for any professional photographer in a quest for the “perfect” shot.

Kate had other ideas and poked fun at the snap in a playful way. She appended a funny caption that reads, “It’s Monday morning. Sniff your armpit and then try to twist your own head off who’s with me?”

In both pics, Kate boasts taut abs and a trimmed figure that screams planks and cardio sessions in the gym. She captions one of the Instagram pics with, “Laughing in bathrooms with friends.”

As part of the shoot, Kate Beckinsale happily sat for an interview. She offered intimate details about her personal life and tips on achieving a fabulous body. For starters, she doesn’t do booze; it’s not her cup of tea. Kate proudly admits to being a teetotaler.

“I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

On Kate’s drop-dead gorgeous body, she insists that it’s not easy, but she puts in the work at the gym. The Love & Friendship actress says she has a personal trainer who puts her through grueling workout sessions up to six days.

As a morning person, Kate Beckinsale says she never skips breakfast before exercising. Moreover, she’s learned that working out early in the morning works well for her.

“That said I don’t naturally get up early. It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4 am and woke up at noon. But it doesn’t, so I’m usually staggering around first thing.”

On the secret to her amazing assets, Kate says — like her acting roles –she has to go hard. Working out intensely gives her focus and allows her to make use of the positive energy in its wake.

“I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

By all accounts, Kate has not let the fame from Hollywood go to her head. Beckinsale is known for poking fun at herself on Instagram. She credits humor to getting her through life and the rough spots fame has to offer at times.

“You can think you’ve had a reasonably good day until you get undressed at night and two small pieces of chicken fall out of your polo neck,” Kate quips.

[Featured image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival]