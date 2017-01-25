Khloe Kardashian’s Booty Reduced? Find The Juicy Details

Khloe Kardashian’s booty is in the proverbial spotlight once again following rumors that it appears smaller than it did a few weeks ago.

Khloe has been getting a lot of attention lately especially not only because of her impressive revenue body but also for her oversized booty which has earned her a fair share of controversy. There have been rumors that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got butt implants because her booty never used to be that big but she has never admitted to the this. However, the latest photos of the reality star suggest that her bum has reduced in size.

Good American ???? y'all are funny. Always remember, Happy hoes ain't hatin and hatin hoes ain't happy! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:47am PST

Latest photos of Khloe’s bum raise questions

Khloe’s controversial bum has been rumored to get its voluminous size either from butt implants or bulking up on fat. However, recent photos posted on the celebrity news website RadarOnline.comprove that the KUWTK star has a smaller bum compared to the massive thing that she flaunted on social media late last year.

“Khloe’s glutes do look smaller and deflated. It could be due to the fact that she had a butt implant, or fat, removed,” Dr. Zara Harutyunyan confirmed to Radar.

The website claims that Khloe’s butt looks smaller and saggy that it does in most of her social media photos. Der. Zara is one of the top plastic surgeons in the U.S and she was consulted to give her two cents on the Kardashian’s supposedly smaller bum. The doctor confirmed the rumors that the 33-year-old’s booty seems to have reduced in size and that it looks deflated. Dr. Anthony Youn who is also another plastic surgeon stated that if Khloe had butt implants, then she might have had them removed recently. Dr. Youn has however never had the opportunity to have the Kardashian as her client.

#RevengeBody A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

“It appears that Khloe has lost some weight, specifically in her derriere. Although it is still quite ample in size, her behind now looks a bit smaller and more proportional to her frame” Dr. Youn pointed out.

The doctor added that Khloe’s drastically reduced booty could be the result of a liposuction. The KUWTK star shed as much as 40 lbs in just a few months courtesy of an intensive workout which she adopted so that she could get that iconic revenge body that she has been flaunting so much. There have also been suggestions that Khloe’s but was natural and that it had been shaped by her extreme workout sessions.

The 33-year-old has also been combining her intense workouts with a lot of squats which she claims has been great towards maintaining a big booty. However, a lot of people have disputed this because of the size of her thighs which didn’t seem to be proportional to the size of her derriere.

Towie star Chloe Sims refused to believe that the Kardashian sister achieved the voluminous booty by simply working out. She recently wrote in The Star that she thinks that the Kardashian sisters get their big booties by having fat lipoed from other parts of their bodies and pumped into their backsides. She disputed the claim that anyone could achieve such a big booty while rocking such a slender body.

The Towie star’s argument makes sense especially to people who have spent a considerable amount of time in the gym. Ladies with gym-honed big booties often have thighs that are proportional to the muscle mass on the derriere. The argument by Chloe Sims about exercising, therefore, made a lot of sense, thus eliminating the claim that the KUWTK achieved her form purely through exercise. Yes, Khloe has been working out a lot but it still does not explain how she went from a massive bum to a smaller booty.

