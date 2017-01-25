WWE News: Triple H Shows Up At Linda McMahon Confirmation Hearing

It was clear that Donald Trump learned a lot from his work with the WWE when he used professional wrestling promo skills to win over the hearts of many Americans during the 2016 presidential election. It is also clear that another former WWE executive knows how to work an audience as well, as evidenced by the recent Linda McMahon confirmation hearing.

This year’s confirmation hearings might be the most unusual in U.S. history. Fox Sports reported that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in the audience to watch Linda McMahon answer questions from Congress as they decided whether to allow her nomination as head of the Small Business Administration to stand.

It was the two WWE superstars who garnered a bit of attention from the senators in attendance at the Linda McMahon confirmation hearing as well. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) made a joke about the wrestling power couple when he was speaking.

“I want to also just say when your daughter and son-in-law stood up, just want to say for the record, that your daughter is far more fierce and intimidating than your son-in-law.”

Someone accused Booker of being sexist with the comment. In a funny moment, Triple H defended the senator and said that what Booker said was true. Booker then carried on the fun, pointing out that he and Triple H are the same age but Triple H is letting himself slip some with his physique.

It was a funny moment in an entire election cycle that has been filled with hate and vitriol from both sides. The Washington Post reported that the entire Linda McMahon confirmation hearing went well for the former WWE executive, and it looks like she will keep the position.

This is something that Linda McMahon has been working on for a few years now. She served on the Connecticut Board of Education in 2009 but resigned when she wanted to try her hand at politics. She ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010 and again in 2012, losing both times.

She spent a total of $50 million of her own money to run for those two Senate seats. However, money better spent came in 2016 when the Washington Post reported that Linda McMahon donated $6 million to the super PAC supporting Donald Trump.

That super PAC raised $18 million, which means that Linda McMahon donated one-third of the total amount of money for Donald Trump’s presidency run. Part of that was due to decades of friendship with Trump that stretched back to his involvement in WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V.

Another part of that might have come true when Trump announced that he was nominating Linda McMahon to be the new head of the Small Business Administration.

While McMahon helped her husband, Vince McMahon, turn the WWE into a multi-million dollar company, they took over the promotion from Vince’s dad and built it up by destroying all the territories around the United States, seemingly killing numerous small businesses to build their empire.

That makes it seem strange that Linda McMahon would lead the administration that is set up to help small business owners. However, the Senate seems satisfied after the Linda McMahon confirmation hearing, and she will have the chance to prove herself on this new big stage.

ABC reported that President Donald Trump seems more than satisfied that he made a great choice with Linda McMahon.

“Linda is going to be a phenomenal leader and champion for small businesses and unleash America’s entrepreneurial spirit all across the country.”

[Featured Image by Jessica Hill/AP Images]