Warren Jeffs’ Child Bride Speaks Out About Polygamous Cult Escape

Warren Jeffs’ child bride is telling all about her terrifying escape from the polygamous cult. How did Briell Decker manage to get out alive?

Warren Jeffs forced a young Briell Decker to marry the cult leader when she was just 18-years-old. According to Radar Online, the young woman is now revealing the truth about her time spent in the controversial cult and how she was able to escape.

Warren Jeffs’ wife spent more than a decade as a member Fundamental Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as well as being married to the “prophet.”

Warren Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence in prison for child rape. He received a 130-year sentence in an East Texas prison for sexually assaulting two of his underage brides when they were 12- and 15-years-old.

After her husband was sentenced, Decker said she feared for her life and had hit rock bottom.

“When I was living in Wyoming, I was being held in a secret house and I was being accused of rejecting the group.”

Decker was one of Warren Jeffs’ 79 wives. She was one of the few wives who was able to escape from the cult and the only one who has spoken out publicly.

The cult sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has about 10,000 members, practices polygamy, and arranges marriages that have involved underage girls.

Decker claimed the people in the cult attempted to brainwash her into submission.

“They told me that I was going to be killed in a ‘Blood Atonement.'”

The fundamental Mormon church claims that Blood Atonement occurs when someone commits a horrible act and must be killed. Their blood is then given as a sacrificial offering.

“People were hearing that I was trying to escape so they started harassing me. They told all of my neighbors that I was crazy, so that if I ever went to ask them for help they wouldn’t help me.”

The young woman claimed she was “so uneducated” that she was almost unable to escape.

“They took me to Flagstaff, Arizona and I saw the police there and they told me that there were papers signed because of my mental state and I had to stay with them, I couldn’t leave. I was so devastated, I thought for sure that I would never get out.”

Decker recalled how the members of the cult desperately tried to get her to rejoin their ranks, but she refused.

“I just didn’t give up.”

The Daily Mail reported that the young woman had been drugged during her first attempt to leave the cult. Decker was finally able to escape with the help of the police.

Detective Nate Abbott told reporters that deputies arrived at the cult base in Utah on a “keep the peace” call at 3 p.m.

“She asked for assistance in leaving the community, and a deputy responded and facilitated that request.”

The young woman was said to have lived with her parents for a short while after escaping from the cult. She later fled to the home of Willie Jessop, a former spokesman for the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

A manhunt for Decker was reportedly launched. Issac Wyler, a former cult member who still lives in the community, told reporters that the sheriff’s deputies helped diffuse what had become a stand-off with the men of the cult at Jessop’s office.

Decker was then taken to a shelter by local town marshals. Jessop told the Salt Lake Tribune that he was just trying to help the young woman.

“It’s all about the welfare of a girl who sought help. We’re keeping this focused on what’s in the best interest of the young lady.”

Jessop revealed that he had called the authorities on the woman’s behalf in order to facilitate her escape from the cult.

“She came to me under duress for some help. We’ve got her help. She’s deciding what she wants to do and how we can help facilitate that. One hundred percent of the focus now is on whatever is in her best interests.”

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]