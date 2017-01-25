After Trump Became President, The Prophecies Of Nostradamus Are More Popular [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Lucy Santos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

On November 8, 2016, many Americans went to the polls to cast their votes. Some people even stayed up late into the wee hours of the morning to watch the live election coverage. In the early hours of November 9, 2016, there were not only shockwaves among Americans but across the world when Donald Trump was the projected winner of the election and would become the next president of the United States. Even seasoned journalists and political analysts were just as surprised as the rest of us.

Some people believe that Nostradamus, who was an astrologer, physician, author, and psychic, predicted that Trump would be elected president of the United States. The prediction of Trump’s surprising electoral win was in Nostradamus’ work The Prophecies, which was published in 1555. Nostradamus was an eloquent writer who wrote in quatrains, using many symbols that each person interprets differently. When it comes to deciphering his prophecies, there are no right or wrong answers. When he wrote his predictions, he never used dates, so the events that he wrote about may happen in the future. Numerous people think that this quatrain from Nostradamus prophesied that Trump would become the 45th president of the United States.

“The great shameless, audacious bawler. He will be elected governor of the army: The boldness of his contention. The bridge broken, the city faint from fear.”

This is one way to interpret this prophecy. Of course, there are many other ways to analyze this prediction. Trump is the audacious bawler who has spoken in a voice that is different from other politicians. Despite all the controversy that his words caused, he will be elected governor of the army. In the United States, the president is also referred to as the commander-in-chief.

This verse also refers to contention. During the 2016 political campaign, there was contention among many Americans. Even after Trump was elected president, there is still a strong atmosphere of friction. The division in America can be compared to a bridge. Some Americans approve of Trump while others disapprove of the new president.

The city of fear can be symbolic of Americans who do not know where Trump’s unpredictable nature can lead the country. On social media, there are many stories about Trump, some of these stories are based on speculation regarding all the bad decisions that Trump might make. Those who truly believe these reports are now afraid of Trump.

Besides the prediction of Trump’s presidency, those who believe in Nostradamus’ prophecies think that he also predicted the French Revolution, the ascent of Napoleon, the rise of Hitler, the invention of the atomic bomb, and the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

During his lifetime, Nostradamus saw some of his prophecies come true. He predicted that Felice Peretti, a monk, would become the pope. In 1585, Felice Peretti became Pope Sixtus. While he was a counselor and Physician-in-Ordinary to King Henri’s court, he strongly advised King Henri not to compete in jousting. When he was just 41-years-old, King Henri died tragically in a jousting competition. Nostradamus even predicted his own death.

Ever since he was a boy, Nostradamus had a keen intelligence, and learning simply came effortlessly to him. Nostradamus maternal grandfather, Jean St. Remy, taught Nostradamus and was very happy and impressed with his grandson’s great intellect. Remy, who was Jewish, taught Nostradamus about Jewish traditions and astrology. Perhaps this is where his training to become a psychic actually began.

There is also a very interesting story about Guy Gassonet, who was Nostradamus’ fraternal grandfather. Gassonet converted to Catholicism and changed his last name to Nostradamus to avoid oppression during the Inquisition

Nostradamus grew up and became a renowned physician who found innovative ways to treat the plague. He encouraged his patients to practice good hygiene and prescribed rose hips, which were rich in Vitamin C and alleviated his patients from symptoms of the plague.

Nostradamus traveled worldwide to places such as Italy, Greece, and Turkey. It was during his travels that he began to get his psychic visions. However, his visions were about all the calamities that could affect the world such as natural disasters, diseases, and wars, among many other tragedies.

Still today, many people read the prophecies of Nostradamus despite their prediction of doom for humanity. Some people simply want to know what may happen in the future.