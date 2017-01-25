Blake Shelton Allegedly Needs A ‘Break’ From Gwen Stefani Before Getting Married

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be taking a bit of a break if you believe this latest batch of rumors. According to Radar Online, Blake Shelton is thinking about taking some time off from his lady love as he heads out on tour. A source suggests that he wants to focus on his music and his fans for a while, leaving Gwen behind.

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour. Gwen offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored. She can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while,” said a source.

News of a potential Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani split comes amidst a storm of other reports that claim the two are planning to get married. However, those rumors have been circulating for several months. The two have been together for a little over a year, and engagement rumors have been flying since the world found out that these two were dating.

Back in September, Gwen Stefani sat down for an interview with Ryan Seacrest. At the time, Gwen was asked if she would marry Blake. She got super “tongue-tied” and shy, which translated to “yes” for many fans.

“Everything is going so quickly…. I’m in the moment and, um, look at me, you’ve got me tongue-tied,” Gwen said, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the mag that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had plans to wed by the end of 2016. Another source added that the couple — who met while on The Voice (as coaches) — has already discussed plans for a wedding and both have agreed that they want something very small and very quiet.

Cue the “secret wedding” rumors!

“Gwen has said they both want something more low-key than their first weddings. It would likely be at Blake’s ranch [in Oklahoma] or in the backyard. Gwen doesn’t really care, she is just in love with Blake and their life together,” said the insider.

Blake Shelton is indeed heading out on tour — that much is true. The “Doing It to Country Songs Tour” kicks off on February 16 in Bakersfield, California. There are over two dozen city stops before Blake and his crew will perform at their last venue in Colorado on September 16.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be back together again on the new season of The Voice, which Blake will be able to film around his tour dates. The live shows come later on in the year, so the timing should work out just fine.

Of course, this means that Blake Shelton will be seeing his girlfriend quite a bit, even if he will be spending a good chunk of 2017 on the road.

Interestingly enough, Blake Shelton has really been able to make his schedule work for him this year. Country star Luke Bryan will be Blake’s right-hand man, according to Rolling Stone. Not only is Bryan joining Blake on tour, but he will also be a mentor for Team Blake on The Voice!

“Bryan will play an important role for Team Blake contestants, offering up advice during the show’s battle rounds, which pit team members against one another,” reports Rolling Stone.

Bryan has reportedly already filmed his segments for the show.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will join Adam Levine and Alicia Keys on The Voice Season 12, which is set to premiere on February 27 on NBC.

Do you think that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani need or want to take a break? Are you excited to see them back on The Voice together? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]