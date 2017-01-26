Jennifer Lopez Posts Sexy New Pic As Rihanna Reportedly Feels ‘Very Hurt’ By Drake Romance

Jennifer Lopez has become known for heating up Instagram this winter, and a series of increasingly hot photos have allowed Jennifer to show off her curvy body and assets in revealing styles. While some of her pictures have featured her new boyfriend Drake, Lopez is the star in her newest picture, where she sports a slinky skintight ensemble. One person who allegedly isn’t quite so delighted with Jennifer’s blossoming romance with the rapper, however, is Rihanna.

Rihanna is “furious at her former flame Drake, since he keeps flaunting his romance with Jennifer,” reported Hollywood Life. Moreover, the publication claims that Rihanna thinks her ex has “ulterior motives” by “parading” his new relationship.

An insider told the media outlet that Rihanna, 28, is “really angry” with the 30-year-old rapper about his new romance with Jennifer, 47.

“It feels like he’s flaunting his relationship with J.Lo, knowing it would hurt [Rihanna].”

Moreover, the source claims that Drake’s actions since his split from Rihanna have been “cold-hearted.” Although the two have gone through an “up and down relationship” for some time, the insider also said that “Rihanna really thought he would still at least be considerate of her feelings.”

In addition, Jennifer was Rihanna’s friend, and that’s also caused Rihanna to feel “betrayed,” according to In Touch, which reported that Rihanna feels that the romance between her pal and her ex is “the ultimate betrayal.”

Rihanna and the rapper had a relationship that went through ups and downs for seven years, with Jennifer a “close friend,” according to the publication. However, with the news that Lopez is “hooking up” with her ex, Rihanna “is over their friendship,” noted the publication, citing an insider’s allegations about the situation.

“Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She’s even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years,” said the insider.

“Rihanna is very hurt.”

Moreover, the source alleged that Rihanna “branded her former pal a traitor,” allegedly calling the songstress “desperate” for her romance with the rapper.

Meanwhile, Jennifer reportedly is happily partying, according to ET, which noted that the 47-year-old was “partying late into the night and early morning” before posting her newest and hottest photo.

In it, she looks seductive, draped on a chair wearing skintight clothes and sky-high heels.

“When the party is over for you and you gotta wait for your people cause everyone drunk and still going… lol,” Jennifer wrote in the caption.

When the party is over for you and you gotta wait for your people cause everyone drunk and still going… lol A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:07am PST

As for the whereabouts of Drake while his gal pal was partying, he was in the U.K. She’s stayed coy about their relationship, however, dishing only on their collaboration.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Jennifer. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

And just in case Drake doesn’t have time to party and Jennifer is seeking a companion, there’s someone else who might be interested. Hollywood Life reported that Derek Hough is “apparently so into the Vegas showgirl.”

The chemistry between Jennifer and Derek, 31, is on “another level,” according to the media outlet, which also reported that Hough “secretly wants their working relationship to become more romantic.”

Although “there’s nothing going on with them right now,” an insider told Hollywood Life that Derek thinks Jennifer is “drop dead gorgeous and super cool.” Moreover, the source said that Hough would “kill for a chance to date her,” even issuing a warning to the rapper.

“Drake should not get lazy [about Jennifer Lopez], because Derek [Hough] would love to swoop in.”

How exactly did Derek enter the romance picture? Jennifer has started the promotions for her new NBC show World of Dance, and Hough plays a role in the series, according to Just Jared.

The 47-year-old superstar is publicizing her new show with her fellow judges, including Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, along with host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum. World of Dance is designed to bring together elite dancers, who will then compete by showing off talents such as their artistry and athleticism, according to the media outlet.

World Of Dance will premiere on TV screens this spring, according to the Daily Mail, which reported that Jennifer is the executive producer of the dance competition series.

Lopez will be working with Derek Hough and Ne-Yo as a judge as well as in the capacity of executive producer. Planned for 10 episodes, the dance competition show will require contestants to perform various dance, ranging from ballroom to hip-hop, with the winner receiving $1 million.

#WOD #WorldOfDance #NBC #spring/summer #worththewait A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

“#WOD #WorldOfDance #NBC #spring/summer #worththewait,” wrote Jennifer on Instagram in a sneak peek of the cast.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]