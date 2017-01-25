Tamar Braxton Hits Back As Former Feud Partner Joseline Hernandez Is Accused Of Imitating Her On ‘The Real’

Tamar Braxton appears to be making her feelings about The Real very clear as viewers hit back at the daytime show for inviting her former feud partner Joseline Hernandez to be a co-host for the week.

The Real fans were quick to accuse Joseline, who shot to fame on the reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, of imitating Tamar after she began her co-hosting stint on January 23, just over three years after Hernandez and Braxton got into a nasty feud in which both implied the other was a man.

But despite Tamar and Joseline’s past feud, many viewers taking to Twitter to claim that Hernandez was allegedly acting pretty similarly to Braxton, who was fired from the show back in May, during her co-hosting duties this week.

“This [is] daytime television? And they gone fire Tamar for being ‘too much’ but bring Joseline on the show. Someone explain this to me,” Twitter user @DoeplAM hit back at The Real, while @DearOldNJ tweeted of Hernandez, “I just wanna know how Tamar was too much wasn’t connecting with viewers but they got Joseline hosting talking about [threesomes] n s***? I’m lost.”

“So they got rid of Tamar for being ‘ghetto’ but bring in Joseline?” @ambiee_23 added of The Real bringing in Joseline following Braxton’s firing and @laindika wrote, “[They’ve] got Joseline on here… Lord… they have her for a week, she just like Tamar was, if not a little bit more.”

“No shade but they got rid of Tamar cause she was ‘ratchet’ & ‘didn’t fit in’ only to replace her with Joseline… mmkay,” @Hanwah_Eve than added of Braxton’s latest temporary replacement.

But while fans repeatedly tweeted the show and Tamar about Hernandez being the new temporary co-host on Braxton’s former show, the Braxton Family Values star appeared to make it pretty clear that she wasn’t too interested in reigniting her past feud with Hernandez on Instagram.

Though Tamar did not mention Joseline or the latest round of The Real drama on the social media site, Braxton appeared to hit back on January 24, one day after Hernandez took over her vacated seat, admitting that she needed a vacation to get away from the latest round of drama in the caption of a vacation video uploaded to Instagram where Braxton gave fans a look at her tropical getaway.

“Everyone should already know I don’t take vacations but God will BLESS you when he knows [you] need one,” Tamar captioned a video uploaded to her Instagram page on January 24, giving fans a look outside her hotel room window at her resort by the ocean and seemingly admitting that she needed a vacation amid the latest round of drama, shortly after she seriously slammed the show and her former co-hosts.

Notably, Tamar’s admission that she’s staying away from the drama with Hernandez comes after she recently claimed that she’s no longer planning to clap back at The Real on social media during a recent interview with Hollywood Today.

“Right now I’m in Twitter and Instagram anonymous,” Tamar joked about her being an “addict” when it comes to clapping back and throwing shade on social media, which included a whole lot of disses aimed at her former The Real co-hosts after she was fired last year.

“I thought I had to write back and try to clear my name,” Tamar Braxton said of her past dramas on social media, but admitted that she’s now “really taking [her] sobriety very serious[ly],” which seems to have extended to her past feud with Joseline Hernandez.

While it looks like Braxton is now staying away from the drama amid her ongoing feud with her The Real co-stars, Tamar and Joseline actually got into war of words with each other back in 2012, which may make Hernandez’s new temporary stint sitting in Tamar’s seat on The Real all the more personal for Braxton.

TheyBF.com reported back in December 2012 that Braxton first sparked a feud with Joseline during an appearance on VH1’s Tiny Tonight in which she allegedly “made a few jokes about Joseline possibly being a man.”

The site then reported that Hernandez hit back at Braxton with a pretty scathing diss, going on a lengthy rant against the Braxton Family Values star that pretty much confirmed the two were locked in a nasty feud.

“First of all Tamar, they been saying you look like a dude four years ago. B**** you the one that look like a man, don’t get it twisted,” Joseline hit back at Tamar, years before she then took over her departed seat on The Real following Braxton’s firing. “Don’t go there. For real, [you’re] like 50 years old,” Hernandez added.

The site then reported that Joseline went on to call Tamar “a crusty Beyoncé wannabe” before Hernandez then claimed that Braxton had not had a hit single in her career.

Braxton and Hernandez have mainly stayed quiet about each other in the years that have followed their feud, though sources are claiming that Joseline could actually potentially find herself in Tamar’s seat empty The Real co-host full time, which may seriously spark their feud again.

ThatGrapeJuice.net reported earlier this week that the revolving door of guest co-hosts on The Real during Season 3, which have included Mel B, Ashanti, Monica and many more are allegedly “in actuality auditioning for a full-time gig” to sit alongside Tamar’s former co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai.

What do you think of Tamar Braxton’s dignified response to Joseline Hernandez sitting in her chair on The Real this week?

[Featured Image by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group]