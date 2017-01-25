Fredrik Eklund In Sweden: ‘MDLNY’ Star Returns To Childhood Home With His Brother

Fredrik Eklund has been very open and honest about his life and his journey to become one of the biggest real-estate agents in New York City on Million Dollar Listing: New York. For Fredrik, the show isn’t just about making money and sharing the stories behind the sales, as Ryan Serhant has revealed about the show. However, Eklund has opened up about his relationship with Derek Kaplan, his destination wedding, his journey to become a father, and the heartbreaking miscarriages while trying to become a father through a surrogate.

According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that despite the heartbreaks in his personal life, his professional life is thriving. Of course, Eklund had a rough year last year, as he revealed that he was expecting twins when his surrogate miscarried. Upon their second try at IVF, the surrogate miscarried as well. And while Fredrik was really devastated and wanted to give up on having a child, his professional life was thriving.

In Fredrik Eklund’s professional life, he kept expanding. And this week, he traveled back to Sweden to open a brand new office. He already has one office in Stockholm, and now he’s opening up another office in his home country. But while being home, Fredrik Eklund and his brother decided to visit the home where they grew up. And he shared the experience on social media, posting a photo of himself and his brother at their old kitchen table.

“Today my brother and I got to visit the apartment where we grew up. This is the kitchen where I spent the first 11 years of my life. It was so surreal to sit there again with Sigge, to be back together, see my old boy’s room, his room, our little garden, where we built our world and memories now decades ago. Where it all started, yet I feel a lot of love for it all still today. Thanks to the beautiful family letting us in, it meant a lot to us and I hope we didn’t surprise you too much by just knocking on your door. Part of me will always be in these walls, all the way from New York #FullCircle,” Fredrik Eklund revealed on social media, sharing a picture of himself and his brother sitting at a kitchen table in the apartment where they grew up.

The kitchen is currently painted a bright green, but one can imagine that it looked differently many years ago when Eklund was just a little boy with big dreams. At the time, he may not have been dreaming of being a real estate agent, but Fredrik Eklund has opened up about being in New York when he was just a little boy and seeing the buildings and the skyscrapers. And it sounds like his fans really love seeing this emotional side of him.

“Love the picture!!! Sometimes is good to revisit your begins. It reminds you that being humble is always vivid in your heart,” one person wrote, while others replied with similar sentiments, adding, “You have a handsome brother! 2 handsome men sitting and looking very comfortable,” and “Beautiful moment captured Fredrik… I’m sooo happy this sweet family let you see your special home again so you could revisit that feeling and share it with all of us. Hugs!!”

What do you think of Fredrik Eklund’s picture of his childhood home? Are you surprised that he went back to his childhood home with his brother, knocked on the door, and got to sit at the kitchen table, where he would have breakfast with his brother? Do you look forward to seeing him on the upcoming season of Million Dollar Listing: New York?

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images]