7 Greenpeace Protesters Climb D.C. Crane In Effort To ‘Resist’ Trump

Seven Greenpeace protesters took to climbing a crane Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C. The action is closely related to recent moves by the President and larger issues seen in his Administration.

“Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person,” Fox 6 Now reported regarding to unusual form of protesting. “Brown says protesters, possibly seven people, are at the site, climbing a crane and refusing to allow workers to work in the area. Six people can be seen on the horizontal arm of the crane with ropes connecting them. Some of the people on the crane have objects hanging from ropes attached to them.”

Protesters raised a 70-foot by 35-foot banner as a message, WUSA 9 said. The banner bears the word “RESIST,” printed in bold black letters. The news source weighed in on the significance of this message.

“Greenpeace said that ‘activists from around the country are still in place, calling for those who want to resist Trump’s attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice to contribute to a better America.'”

WTKR reported that the banner’s direction clearly tells who it is directed at.

“The banner faces the White House in an effort to send a message to President Donald Trump.”

Greenpeace released the following statement in response to the protesters’ actions.

“‘People in this country are ready to resist and rise up in ways they have never done before,’ said activist and Greenpeace Inc. Board Chair Karen Topakian. ‘While Trump’s disdain and disrespect for our democratic institutions scare me, I am so inspired by the multigenerational movement of progress that is growing in every state. Greenpeace has used nonviolence to resist tyrannical bullies since 1971, and we’re not going to stop now.’

The Greenpeace USA activists say they are prepared to stay in position throughout the morning to reach as many people as possible through live broadcasts on Greenpeace USA’s Facebook page, tweets from the activists’ twitter accounts, and media interviews.

‘The sun has risen this morning on a new America, but it isn’t Donald Trump’s,’ said Pearl Robinson, one of the activists who unfurled the banner. ‘I fear not only the policies of the incoming administration, but also the people emboldened by this election to commit acts of violence and hate. Now is the time to resist. We won’t stand rollbacks on all the progress the people have made on women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, the heightened awareness of state-sanctioned violence on black and brown folks, and the progress we have made on access to clean and renewable energy, an issue I have personally worked on my entire adult life.’

The action this morning comes after days of sustained protests against Trump, including the four activists who disrupted Rex Tillerson’s confirmation hearing with ‘Reject Rex’ signs earlier this month, the veterans arrested in Senator John McCain’s office last week, and the hundreds of thousands of participants in Women’s Marches across the country over the weekend.

Since Trump has taken office, his administration has removed all mentions of climate change and LGBTQ rights from the White House website, taken steps to bring back the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, and issued a press gag order on all employees of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture.”

No reports have yet been received regarding the protesters abandoning the crane. WKTR did report, however, that the protesters seem to be preparing to lower the “RESIST” banner, which suggests that their stake out is just about concluded.

