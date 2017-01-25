‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Premiere Date Leaked, When Will HBO Air Season Premiere?

Fans of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones are eagerly awaiting the Season 7 premiere, and the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers suggest that we may finally have a premiere date for the penultimate season of the series based on George R.R. Martin’s books.

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

According to Metro‘s latest round of Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers, an eagle-eyed observer of IMDb noticed that the premiere date was briefly listed as June 25, 2017. And even though IMDb deleted the premiere date shortly after it was leaked online, there were more than a few intrepid fans who took screenshots of the leaked date and shared the results with other eager fans.

While there were some fans who claimed that IMDb wasn’t a reliable source (remember the whole “Jon Snow is dead” line of thinking?), there were others who were more than eager to share the alleged premiere date.

Speaking of Jon Snow, the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from io9 suggest that the King in the North, who is played exquisitely, by Kit Harington, is going to go in an entirely different direction this season. It seems like he’s all but confirmed to meet up with his newly-discovered relative, one Daenerys Targaryen (a/k/a the Khaleesi), but after he does, he’s off to face a new threat from the White Walkers.

“Watchers further speculates that the scenes are set up for Jon and his tag-team landing at the Nights Watch’s stronghold Eastwatch-by-Sea, ahead of a rumored quest for the team to venture beyond the Wall—presumably without backing from the Watch, considering Jon is no longer part of it—to face the White Walkers. This is all rumor and speculation for now, so take it with a pinch of salt, but it seems like this is the next big step for Jon after meeting up with Daenerys.”

Finally, for those of you who can’t get enough Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers and need something to tide you over while you’re waiting for the show to air, you might want to consider the Game of Thrones live concert experience.

According to WCNC, the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, fans in the area can see the Seven Kingdoms brought to life on March 9 at the Spectrum Center.

Fans will be able to hear the full musical score of the hit show courtesy of a full orchestra led by the head composer, Ramin Djawadi. The audience will witness seven battle scenes during the concert.

This isn’t the first time that Game of Thrones has been brought to life on the concert stage, but it is the first time that it’s come to the North Carolina. The tickets start at around $40, and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. EST.

“Using state-of-the-art technology, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi, along with a full orchestra and choir, will bring fans Game of Throne’s like they’ve never experienced it before. The show has seven custom Game of Thrones inspired stages designed to bring Westeros to life. It also will feature an 807-foot video wall used to create scenic elements and show the various iconic lands of Westeros and Essos.”

