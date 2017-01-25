Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Doesn’t Want Drama With Lamar Odom, According To A Report

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, may be going strong, but that doesn’t mean he is on board with Lamar Odom’s recent comments about the two of them getting back together.

After Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband admitted, “I want my wife back,” during an appearance on The Doctors, Thompson, who plays professional basketball with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reportedly “went ballistic.”

“[Tristan] called up Lamar and told him he acted foolishly, and he warned him to stay away from [Khloe Kardashian] or else,” a source told Life & Style magazine on January 25.

Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for a second time in May of last year and weeks ago, their divorce was finalized. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began dating Thompson last summer and quickly embarked on a number of romantic vacations in Mexico for Labor Day and Miami, Florida weeks later.

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are quite serious and live together part-time in Cleveland, Lamar Odom reportedly “believes he still has a chance with [Khloe Kardashian].”

Four months into Khloe Kardashian’s new romance, her boyfriend is said to be well-aware of the pain that Lamar Odom and his substance abuse have caused Kardashian. As fans will recall, Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce on December 13, 2013 as rumors claimed Odom was using drugs and cheating. Then, years later, as their divorce proceedings continued, Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose while partying at a brothel in Nevada.

“Deep down Tristan knows [Khloe Kardashian] would never take back Lamar, but he is concerned that his girlfriend will fall for Lamar’s pity pleas and feel pressured to be there for him in case he goes off the rails again,” the insider explained.

“Tristan doesn’t want any drama in his life,” the source continued. “[Khloe Kardashian] is his woman, and there’s no way he’s going to allow anyone to get in the way of his relationship.”

While Kourtney Kardashian has stayed mum on Lamar Odom’s comments on The Doctors, she confirmed she and Tristan Thompson were going strong with a post on Snapchat over the weekend. Along with her post, which featured the reality star cuddling up to her boyfriend, Kardashian was heard saying, “Hello, baby.”

According to another report, Lamar Odom is determined to win his former wife back and doesn’t feel threatened by her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“[Lamar] needs [Tristan] to know how madly in love he still is with Khloe and wants Tristan to understand that he and Khloe have unfinished business,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “[Lamar] doesn’t want to disrespect what they have, but he thinks Tristan is just like James Harden and French Montana — a place holder in her life for when he returns.”

Following her split from Lamar Odom in 2013, Khloe Kardashian went on to date French Montana and James Harden, but at the end of 2015, as she tended to Odom in the hospital after his overdose, she and Harden split amid rumors claiming he cheated. Khloe Kardashian has also been linked to The Game and Rick Fox.

Khloe Kardashian and her love life have been making headlines for years and her current love triangle will likely remain in the spotlight as she and her family get back to their reality show. That said, it is hard to say what will be addressed on the show when it comes to Kardashian’s ongoing ties to Odom and their recent divorce.

To see more of Khloe Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]