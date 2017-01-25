Tom Hardy Suffers $2.5 Million Loss And ‘Damaged’ Body

Tom Hardy has reportedly lost $2.5 million making his new BBC drama, according to Hollywood. Taboo, which premiered in the U.K. and U.S. last week, has pulled in rather disappointing viewership ratings, becoming a financial burden for the 39-year-old Revenant actor.

Tom Hardy has worked hard on making the BBC period drama happen: he came up with the story, created it with his father Edward Hardy, and teamed up with screenwriter and producer Steven Knight. The Mad Max: Fury Road star even set up new firm Taboo Productions Ltd to manage the finances for Taboo.

Your guide to identifying #Taboo star Tom Hardy’s four types of roles https://t.co/eHZBY0AWLV pic.twitter.com/IKKpfgeiU4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 17, 2017

But the new BBC drama still showed a shortfall of $2.5 million after the series’ income of $10.5 million didn’t cover its production costs of $13 million. According to a source cited by The Sun, those $2.5 million will “make stark reading for Tom.”

“No matter who you are or how much money you’re worth, $2 million is a lot of money to simply throw away.”

Taboo, which is centered around adventurer James Delaney building his own shipping empire, is the first-ever TV show Tom Hardy has overseen himself, which means he’ll have to face the financial difficulties all by himself.

The source also predicts that Tom Hardy’s firm could soften the losses using other revenue streams after Taboo, which has been sold to Russia, Spain, and Portugal, wraps its original TV broadcast on BBC.

The insider explained that Tom Hardy still has the chance to recoup the financial losses with the help of DVD sales, downloads, streaming, as well as syndication rights. But the financial difficulties don’t seem to upset the production team of the BBC period drama.

I’ve only seen about 1,5 episode of Taboo but I feel it’s the real deal. Tom Hardy AND Stephen Graham? I’m buying in. pic.twitter.com/TrsmSC2bEF — Peter Stempel (@PeterStempel) January 15, 2017

In his recent interview with Deadline, Knight revealed he has story ideas for as many as three seasons of Taboo. That, of course, if the Tom Hardy-created show will be renewed for further seasons.

If losing $2.5 million wasn’t enough for Tom Hardy, the actor also recently confessed he has “damaged” his body with frequent dramatic body transformations for movie roles, according to the Mirror.

In his recent interview with The Daily Beast, Tom Hardy said he is worried his body will “collapse” if he ever has to go through a yet another dramatic transformation for a movie role. The 39-year-old actor is no stranger to gaining and losing weight, as he has done it several times now, including for his roles in Warrior and Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

Tom Hardy: body transformation pic.twitter.com/GrgJPkBTbp — Jim The Detail Guru (@jim_detail_guru) October 12, 2015

When asked if he’ll have to undergo body transformation for his role of Al Capone in Fonzo, Tom Hardy said there will “definitely” be a transformation, but added that he has no idea if it will be “as drastic” as for playing Bane.

“I’ve probably damaged my body too much. I’m only little! If I keep putting on weight I’ll collapse like a house of cards under too much pressure.”

While Tom Hardy says he thinks “you pay the price” every time you go through a drastic body change, he admits that it was “alright” when he was younger. But as an actor pushing his 40s, the Revenant actor says he has to be “more mindful” of such drastic physical changes.

Tom Hardy also added that there is always a lack of time for training as he’s usually busy filming.

“And then after the film I’m tired, and you maybe have to change your shape again and go back to your normal size for the next film. To go from one extreme to another has a cost.”

