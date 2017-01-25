‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul Teases Possible Cameo On ‘Breaking Bad’ Prequel [Video]

Better Call Saul, which made made its premiere on AMC in 2015, serves as a prequel to the incredibly popular Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013. Aaron Paul, who starred as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, was recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the subject of Better Call Saul was mentioned.

According to Cinema Blend, Better Call Saul is set six years before the events of Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul tells the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and focuses on the events of the fictional character’s life as he traverses down a path that ultimately leads to him becoming Saul Goodman.

Saul Goodman was the shady lawyer of Pinkman and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad. Walter White is a chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin, and Jesse Pinkman, one of his former students who is introduced in the pilot episode, serves as his partner.

Better Call Saul has already featured other characters from Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul has seen Jonathan Banks reprise his role of Mike Ehrmantraut, and as Cinema Blend describes, Hector Salamanca and his nephew Tuco have already popped in as well. It has already been reported that Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), a character who becomes Walter White’s boss and later his foe, appears set to make his return in Season 3.

In his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Paul, 37, first discussed the surprise he gave to his wife for her recent birthday. He was then presented with the question of whether fans of Breaking Bad will someday see him reunite with his former castmates on Better Call Saul. He seemed to hint that it was a possibility.

“Yeah, I could be [on Better Call Saul],” Paul said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I would love to be on.”

Paul can also be heard teasing that he may have “already shot” a possible appearance for Better Call Saul. Paul has been asked about the possibility of appearing on Better Call Saul in the past as well.

In a January 2016 interview with Variety, Paul said that while he would like to appear on Better Call Saul, it would have to have meaning and make sense for the storyline.

“If I were to be involved, I can promise that it would be done in the most beautiful way,” Paul told Variety. “Because there’s no way they’re going to bring Jesse Pinkman back just to bring him back. They’re going to bring him back and the audience is going to be very excited not just to see him, but to see how it all unfolded.”

Since Breaking Bad ended, Paul has been seen in notable roles such as Joshua in Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings and a street racer in Need For Speed. Paul currently stars as Eddie Lane in the Hulu series The Path, which also features Michelle Monaghan as his wife, Sarah Lane.

Monaghan, 40, is known for her roles in Gone Baby Gone, Source Code, and the first season of True Detective. She currently stars in two new movies, Sleepless and Patriots Day. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Season 2 of The Path will arrive on Hulu today.

Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul were created by Vince Gilligan. The third season of Better Call Saul is scheduled to premiere on AMC on Monday, April 10.

Better Call Saul is one of many shows returning to the network, with the second half of Season 7 of The Walking Dead and the second season of Humans coming in February. The second season of Into the Badlands is slated for March, and AMC will also premiere a new show called The Son, which stars Pierce Brosnan, in April.

