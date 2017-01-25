Katherine Heigl Is Family, Not Hollywood Focused — Introduces New Baby, Hints At Getting Pregnant Again

Katherine Heigl recently gave birth to her first biological child and introduced him publically for the first time. At 39, Katherine says getting pregnant is not out of the question and she may want to grow her party of five.

As Inquisitr previously reported on Katherine Heigl’s pregnancy and delivery, the mommy of three welcomed her first biological child with musician Josh Kelly, 37. Katherine entered frequent blog posts on “Those Heavenly Days” to chronicle her journey to a motherhood milestone.

“The actress had documented her baby shower for fans in a post titled ‘Baby Boy Kelley!’ as she hadn’t yet revealed his name. Heigl states the shower was held the first weekend in December as the family celebrated the impending birth.”

According to People magazine, Katherine Heigl introduced the world to Joshua Bishop, who was born at a healthy weight of 7 lbs. 15 oz. on Dec. 20. The Jackie & Ryan actress says she and her husband were taken by surprise when she learned about being pregnant.

“It was a surprise! I knew I wanted to expand our family, I knew I wanted to have more children. I just didn’t know how we were going to go about that.”

Katherine says the discovery that she was going to be a mommy was a clear departure from how she organizes her life. Heigl had just returned to the CBS TV series, Doubt.

Katherine admits being “one of those people who really thinks, I have to schedule, I have to plan this out.” With the show premiering on Feb. 15, she had to undergo a radical change to honor her filming commitments and stay healthy while pregnant.

“I’ll be totally honest, my first reaction was ‘Oh s***.’ But now we have a new normal, and I have to give myself a break in order to get used to it.”

For Katherine, getting pregnant and carrying her own child was not necessarily in her cards. She expressed how she saw motherhood in several ways; adoption was a route to achieve the same goal. The only thing she knew was conceiving a child of her own wasn’t high on her list of things to do.

“I didn’t look back or even think about it. Only when I was about 35 did I start going, ‘Well, should we consider getting pregnant?’ You don’t want the choice to be taken away from you.”

Katherine’s sister, Meg, is Korean and three years older. Having an adopted sibling helped Heigl establish her own vision about the institution of the family.

Katherine and Joshua adopted two girls: 8-year-old Naleigh from South Korea and 4-year-old Adalaide from Louisiana. Heigl quips that her son has a third “honorary” big sister: her 15-year-old niece, Madison, Meg’s daughter.

Happy New Years Eve from the Kelley girls! Here's to a spectacular, joyful abundant 2017 for all! ???????????? A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:33pm PST

Katherine is focused on her family like never before. She understands that it’s important to balance work and family issues. That’s why she’s committed to being the best mom to her three children and the best wife.

The actress is returning to work soon to promote the televisions series. However, she admits that her chief focus will be on her new son and the adjustments necessary for a larger household.

“We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him! With a newborn, you’re forced to be still … and you have this beautiful reason to do that.”

Three is usually “the charm,” but Katherine Heigl doesn’t necessarily see her life that way; she plays by her own rules. Katherine said she and her husband might not be done with having children. She left open the possibility of growing her family of five.

“I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air. And I’m okay with that!”

[Featured image by Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]