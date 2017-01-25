Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West Butt-Grab Pic: He Reportedly Tries To ‘Please’ Amid Divorce Rumors

For weeks, social media missed out on Kim Kardashian’s famous photos as she dealt with challenges ranging from a traumatic robbery to her husband Kanye West’s hospitalization. But it’s a new year and a new Kim, who is making her comeback clear with images ranging from sweet family pics to a photo of West grabbing her famous butt.

Kardashian’s return to social media took place during escalating divorce rumors, and Vanity Fair noted that her official return ended a hiatus that started after the October robbery in Paris.

Revamping her website and taking off all content except for a family video, the reality TV diva returned to sharing on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The publication interpreted Kardashian’s social media comeback as a “targeted hit back at divorce rumors that have plagued the couple since Kanye West left the hospital in late November.”

As for the theme, Kim has been focusing on her family. Before her posts, however, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) star shocked her followers by removing her last names (Kardashian West) and going by just “Kim.” Was she trying to distance herself from the entire KUWTK clan and from Kanye?

Although some followers described the seeming name change as a “national emergency,” Kardashian soon restored peace with her full name back in place.

In addition to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, Kardashian has been keeping up with her website. She just shared a new series of family photos, including one where Kanye is shown with his hands holding onto her butt, reported ET.

Along with the butt-grabbing picture with Kanye, Kim posted an image of herself, West, and their youngest child, Saint, who is now 13-months-old, and also one with her sister Kylie Jenner.

As for the divorce rumors, an insider told People magazine that Kanye is “doing all he can to make his wife happy, including filming the family’s E! show at her side.”

Noting that West and Kardashian have had some difficult times recently, the source described how Kanye is seeking to compensate for what he is reportedly put his wife through.

“Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her.”

Reportedly focused on his goal of attempting to “make it up to Kim,” West is agreeing to issues that matter most to his wife, according to the insider.

“[Kanye is] going along with things that are important to her,” said the source. “The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”

As for the remaining issues between Kardashian and West, the insider said that the KUWTK star and the rapper are are “still working on their issues separately.”

Despite the divorce rumors, a source denied the allegations of a possible breakup to People. But the publication also cited sources close to the reality TV star and West who revealed that the combination of her Paris robbery in October and his November hospitalization for “exhaustion and sleep deprivation” took its toll on their relationship.

Describing the autumn as a “tense time” for Kardashian and West, the insiders did admit that the robbery and health scare resulted in a strain on their relationship. But as for allegations that Kim plans to divorce Kanye, one source told People that it is not true.

“This divorce stuff is completely false. Kim does not have any plans to divorce Kanye.”

The insider also said that Kardashian labeled the stories that she was “planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalization] incident” as “false.”

Continuing her comeback after the robbery, Kim recently traveled to Dubai to make her first public appearance since that incident. Although the rapper did not travel with his wife, People’s insider said that West and Kardashian do spend time with each other and have a commitment to make their marriage work. However, the source also admitted that there are still some remaining issues.

“It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that.”

West has acted “very low-key,” added the source, noting that Kardashian “appreciates” that change. Kim in turn has been “more understanding and patient” with her husband, according to the insider, who described the KUWTK star as “more hopeful about their future together.”

[Featured Image by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images]