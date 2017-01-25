Olivia Munn Praises Aaron Rodgers While Slamming His Family, Adding Fuel To The Family Feud

Olivia Munn’s kind words towards Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers couldn’t have come at a better time. While Aaron deals with his team’s playoff loss and family drama, the actress shared a heartfelt note on social media.

Sports Illustrated reports that Munn posted a handwritten note on Instagram thanking fans for their continued support. Munn also issued a subtle reference to Aaron’s family issues, which became a focal point throughout the Packer’s run in the NFL playoffs.

“So proud of this team,” Munn wrote. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

Aaron’s family drama heated up after his father, Ed Rodgers, revealed he no longer speaks to the family. “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen … [but] it’s good to have it all come out,” Ed shared. “Fame can change things.”

The family issues first surfaced during Jordan Rodgers’ time on The Bachelorette. Prior to winning the reality competition, Jordan told JoJo Fletcher that Aaron doesn’t come around family much and has broken off communication. It isn’t known why Aaron doesn’t speak to his family, though fans were quick to speculate that Munn had something to do with it.

In response, an insider close to the situation revealed that Aaron isn’t happy about Munn being dragged into the family mess. “Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” the source revealed. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers’ family issue.”

While Aaron’s father revealed that “fame can change things,” the source claims the NFL star and Munn never wanted to air their drama in public. “Aaron has never wanted to air this out in a public forum,” the insider explained. “He will deal with his family issues privately.”

In addition to the social media not, Yahoo is reporting that Olivia Munn liked a post that slammed Aaron’s family for their comments. “This team looked like a family this season- & Aaron Rodgers had a great year, thank you for being his biggest supporter after his family caused so much negative distractions,” the fan wrote.

Munn didn’t stop there. She also liked a post that said, “thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you. Real love is a gift.”

Despite all the negative attention, Aaron has remained quiet about his family drama. In fact, the quarterback has refused to address the real reason why he doesn’t talk to his family and doesn’t “think it’s appropriate” discussing the matter publicly.

“His personal life didn’t interfere with his performance on the field,” a source added. “He basically ignored it and practiced as usual — and played as usual… The family issues are not new. They happened a long time ago. The only thing new is that it became more public last week.”

According to Daily Mail, Aaron’s family woes started back in 2014, the same year he began dating Munn. Although a lot of the focus has been on his relationship with Munn, Aaron has not denied the rumors that she is the reason he cut ties with the family.

Given Aaron’s refusal to talk in past, TMZ is reporting that he probably won’t open up about his family life anytime soon. Fans can only hope that Aaron and his family can work through their differences before things get too far out of hand.

Tell us! Do you think Aaron’s relationship with Olivia Munn is the base of his family feud? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]