Tarek And Christina El Moussa Are Reportedly Feuding On The Set Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ Season 7

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have returned to filming on their HGTV house-flipping series, but unfortunately, sources claim their time on set hasn’t been civil.

After returning to work just weeks after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce, the HGTV couple has allegedly been butting heads as they attempt to film scenes for the show’s upcoming seventh season.

“The first week back filming has not been easy,” a production source told Radar Online on January 24. “The bitterness between [Tarek and Christina El Moussa] has caused the crew to have to do so many retakes and reshoots.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, both 35, split in May of last year but didn’t confirm the end of their marriage until weeks ago after a report shed light on a bizarre incident at their former marital home in Southern California. As TMZ revealed at the time, 11 deputies and a helicopter responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” after witnesses reportedly claimed Tarek had grabbed a gun and fled to a nearby hiking trail.

After discovering Tarek on a trail a short time later, the reality star informed police that he was only trying to blow off steam when he left Christina El Moussa at their Yorba Linda home, and when it came to the gun, he said he brought it with him for protection from wild animals.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are parents to daughter Taylor, six, and son Brayden, one.

Following Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s split in May, both parties reportedly dated other people, but when it comes to Christina’s rumored romance with Gary Anderson, she has been accused of cheating on her now-estranged husband. Although Tarek and Christina El Moussa have denied that a third party was involved in their split, they continue to face rumors and the drama of their relationship has allegedly spilled over onto the set of Flip or Flop.

“[Tarek and Christina El Moussa] used to share everything, but now they require to each have their own trailers, dressing rooms, and team,” said Radar Online’s source. “This will be the last season that the two are going to film together… It is already really, really messy.”

Meanwhile, another report claimed there was plenty of tension on set.

“Tarek and Christina are still filming and flipping homes together despite their divorce, however they are simply not comfortable together,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “The tension on set is high and the entire crew is walking on eggshells every time Tarek and Christina are on location together.”

“Tarek and Christina are not in a good place and do everything they can to avoid each other,” the source continued. “When not working, they spend as little time together as possible. There is some bad blood and at this point there seems to be no chance of reconciliation.”

As for the network, HGTV has confirmed that Tarek and Christina El Moussa are currently in production on Season 7 of Flip or Flop but didn’t mention any tension. Instead, they told Hollywood Life that new episodes were slated to air this summer.

“Ultimately, the production timeline is dependent on construction schedules and final sales of the featured homes,” their statement read. “We admire and appreciate [Tarek and Christina El Moussa]’s great work on Flip or Flop. When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

