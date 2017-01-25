Robert Pattinson’s Ex Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell Caught Making Out In Car

Kristen Stewart and underwear model girlfriend Stella Maxwell are recently caught making out in a car in Milan. Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend is said to be officially dating Victoria’s Secret model since December last year.

The recent issue of About magazine released pictures of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell kissing and getting intimate during their ride to Linate Airport. The Twilight actress can be seen clearly getting passionate while kissing Miley Cyrus’ ex-girlfriend.

New/Old Photos of Kristen and Stella Maxwell in Milan pic.twitter.com/BqENjAcnRB — Kristen Stewart (@KristenStewFAN2) January 24, 2017

Kristen and Stella’s recent pictures of making out have clearly proven that the couple is deeply in love and is enjoying every bit of it. People had confirmed through their sources last year that Pattinson’s ex and Victoria’s Secret model are a thing now.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun. When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.”

They both have been said to be roaming around affectionately sharing cute moments.

“Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around. They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.”

They were also reported to be relishing their time last week in Los Angeles, where The Personal Shoppers actress walked out with no makeup look along with Maxwell carrying salads and smoothies.

Later, Cyrus’ ex was spotted shooting in yellow bikini at Miami beach, while Stewart was busy promoting her recent short film, Come Swim. According to Daily Mail, the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret beauty raised the temperature by wearing many sexy lingerie sets.

Café Society actress has been open about her relationships since news of her relationship with assistant Alicia Cargile was made public. She had strings of affair since then. After Cargile, she was linked with Lynn Gunn.

This is not the first time Stewart has been caught getting intimate in public. Kristen Stewart and her French singer girlfriend Soko were all about PDAs and their exclusive affair. According to PopSugar, the couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Paris during an outing.

ALGUIEN SABIA DE SOKO Y KRISTEN STEWART CREO QUE VOY A LLORAR pic.twitter.com/lb80CvWSgB — juli (@julietagrams) October 31, 2016

She was also seen kissing Cara Delevingne’s ex, whom she dated for a short while, in October last year during their outing in Manhattan’s East Village. In another report from Daily Mail, Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent were spotted holding hands and then Café Society actress planted a kiss on her girlfriend’s lips.

The 26-year-old actress has not been in a long-term relationship after her publicized breakup with Twilight co-star. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up after Stewart was photographed kissing Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

She opened up about her relationship with her former co-star in an interview with Vanity Fair and also talked about her scandalous relationship with Rupert.

According to her, her relationship with Pattinson was made into a product and was highly publicized like a commodity that was far away from what was there in real life.

“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product. It wasn’t real life anymore. I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value.”

The Twilight actress further added that media was “gross” to her. She has finally started talking her link-ups since she started dating girls.

“I would never talk about any of my relationships before, but once I started dating girls it seemed like there was an opportunity to represent something really positive. I’m not sad anymore. I’m not saturated anymore. I’ve been dropped back into everyone else’s reality and now I can live again.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have moved on in their life happily. Pattinson is dating British singer FKA Twigs since last September 2014.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]