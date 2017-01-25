‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam’s In A Tough Spot, Julian Plays Dirty, Elizabeth Pushes, And Franco Gets Desperate

Where are things headed next on General Hospital? Spoilers indicate that things are going to be getting wild in Port Charles and Wednesday’s show should have some juicy moments. Franco is in a tough spot at the moment, Julian is scrambling, and Sam seems to be piecing things together. Jason just fell ill, and Jordan and Curtis are shaking things up while they are out of town together. What can everybody expect from the January 25 episode and the rest of the week as it continues?

Julian is facing a lot of pressure from his not-so-dead sister Olivia, and she’s pushing him to take out Jason. At the same time, Julian is trying to protect Alexis, Sam, and others close to him, putting him in a difficult position. During Tuesday’s show, Alexis asked Julian if he was responsible for Franco’s mysterious disappearance and she’ll continue to push him on this topic during Wednesday’s episode.

According to the General Hospital spoilers from We Love Soaps, Julian will turn to blackmail during the next episode. Will this be related to Alexis and the information he holds over her, as perhaps he will use it to keep her quiet about her suspicions regarding Franco? Alexis surely thinks that she’s gained something of an upper hand now that she told Sam everything, but it sounds as if he will quickly let her know that she is mistaken.

As Alexis told her daughter all that has been happening, things seemed to click for Sam, and she rushed out of her mother’s place. Elizabeth has already reached out to Sam regarding Franco’s disappearance, and General Hospital spoilers detail that the two women will reconnect and Elizabeth will ask what Alexis revealed. This puts Sam in a difficult spot, but it sounds as if the two women will agree to be truthful about whatever they learn next on this front, regardless of who may be impacted.

Franco remains confined in a warehouse, but General Hospital spoilers note that he will manage to write a note that pleads for someone to call Elizabeth. Will he manage to get this note outside somehow, or will his efforts be thwarted? Teasers indicate that he will end up facing the consequences during this next episode and that certainly sounds ominous.

Jason collapsed after being at the Metro Court, and it certainly appears that he was perhaps poisoned. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Tracy will see him collapsed and frantically try to get him to wake up and it seems that he’ll be rushed to General Hospital to get medical care. This may be a tactic to try to get Jason, Sam, and Curtis to back off of their investigation, but it seems unlikely that this strategy will be successful.

Jordan and Curtis headed out of town to dig further into the investigation, and they shared a kiss during Tuesday’s show. General Hospital spoilers reveal that they will continue this frisky session and fall onto the bed, but Jordan reportedly has some second thoughts. Soap Central reveals that Jordan will soon end up questioning her decisions and viewers will be curious to see how far things go between these two and what comes next.

Kiki and Dillon have been growing closer again, and she will be asking him for some help. General Hospital spoilers share that she will be growing increasingly concerned about Franco and she’ll continue to bond further with Dillon. As the week continues, Sam will come across a secret that could lead to big revelations, and Elizabeth will open up to someone about her suspicions.

Spoilers detail that there is more regarding Carly, Sonny, Michael, and Nelle during Thursday’s show, and Elizabeth will find herself in the middle of a dangerous situation. Also, Dante and Nathan make progress on finding a suspect in their investigation, and it sounds as if some major storylines are on the verge of colliding.

Will Jason recover fully and will he and Sam be able to figure out the truth about who is causing all of this chaos in Port Charles? Will Elizabeth’s efforts to find Franco soon succeed, and can Alexis keep her involvement in Tom’s death hidden? How far will Julian go to get what he wants as Olivia doubles down on her efforts to exact revenge? General Hospital spoilers tease that things are going to be getting crazy and fans will not want to miss where things head next.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]